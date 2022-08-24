We have an incredible line up of leaders. Most seem to be suffering with personality disorders, a mental illness: narcissism. Narcissistic personalities have mesmerized a segment of people who themselves are suffering mental disorder. There is no other way to explain the dementedness masquerading as sensible, experienced leaders.
The country has been embroiled in this mental disorder from its inception. Only narcissism can explain how colonial white America felt justified in enslaving African men, women and children for nearly three hundred years. Only a mental disorder could perpetuate the inferiority myth that coded racism into laws: the Black Codes, Jim Crow, Segregation of the races.
The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines narcissism as,’ extremely self-centered with an exaggerated sense of self-importance: marked by or characteristic of excessive admiration of or infatuation with oneself.’
Narcissist can’t process truth that contradicts their self-aggrandized portrait of perfection; they are always right and cannot accept losing. It doesn’t matter that the data, and the facts point otherwise.
Let’s take a step back and look at those who purport to influence the people and lead the nation in the right direction. They peddle lies, outlandish conspiracies, attempted a coup d’etat on January 6, 2021, deny it was an insurrection and obstruct investigations to determine those responsible for inciting the assault and those inside government for abetting it.
There are election deniers, both elected officials and prominent citizens. They push that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent, the outcome was manipulated. They bring discredit on the election process. Many state legislatures have passed voting reforms that are restrictive: they eliminate Sunday voting, early voting, and reduced the number of drop boxes. These reforms directly and indirectly affect access to the ballots for minority voters.
Seth Keshel, a former U.S. Army intelligence officer, David Clements, a lawyer and former professor at the New Mexico State University, Douglas Frank, former high school math and science teacher in Ohio, and Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow, these nefarious four election deniers, traverse the country meeting with officials who can decide the election results, persuasively peddling the ‘big lie’ with their manufactured supporting data, charts and conspiracies.
And it is effective, tilling the futile soils of hate and suspicion in this country.
Election denying candidates are running for the office of secretary of state in fives states. They will set the rules, decide who counts the votes and defend the will of the people. They are the state’s top voting officials. These will look into the pool of voting tallies and see their own reflections. They can turn back the clock on socio-political progress.
Despite lacking evidence to support claims of election fraud, the defeated president refused to admit that the election was over. Instead, using language that incited the ‘stop the steal’ crowd, the unyielding loser of the 2020 election set in motion the January 6 Capitol assault. As the violence unfolded, the Commander in Chief watched the news coverage on White House TVs. He declined to tell the rioters to go home.
Greek mythology holds that Narcissus looked at his own reflection in the pool of water and fell in love with himself.
The ‘stop the steal’ zealots and the election deniers dishonor our democratic process of government of the people, by the people and for the people, and the peaceful transfer of power. Biden won the election with a 7 million popular vote margin. The Senators and House Representatives who surreptitiously supported the insurrection, and the Commander in Chief abdicated their oath of office, ‘I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the office of..’ .
They only saw their own reflections as they gazed into the pool of power, and fell in love with what they saw; they want to stay in power even to the detriment of the America they profess to love.
