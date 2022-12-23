I admit it. I messed up.
A couple of weeks ago – December 7, to be precise – when faced with a slow news day and a seemingly unending number of days where the temperatures were in the 60s, I scrounged around in my brain to come up with something to write about for the day’s news.
I settled upon the weather, of course. The unseasonably warm afternoons filled with rain and thunderstorms led me to wonder what the weeks ahead might bring.
To my credit, I did consult with an expert. I called the National Weather Service over in Jackson, I and spoke with a meteorologist there. The staff there have always been helpful and prompt with information whenever the Commonwealth Journal need to call.
The focus of my story was the wet weather, the likelihood of flooding and whether we were likely to get a repeat of last year’s severe storms that caused the deadly tornado outbreak. I couldn’t help, however, but ask the question that was truly in my heart.
Would we see a white Christmas?
Meteorologist John Pelton’s response was, “Climatologically, I’d say we probably wouldn’t see one, but it’d be a little early to know for sure on that.”
And that was good enough for me. Attempting to be clever, I wrote a lede that declared there would be no white Christmas, slapped on a headline that said “no winter weather” leading up to the holiday, and called it a day.
To be fair, a mild, no-snow Christmas was what I was hoping for. You see, I’m not one for cold, snowy winters days. As a child, I made my share of snowmen in the yard, but even then I was more likely to gravitate towards warmth than enjoy outdoor winter activities.
On the weather app on my phone, I have programmed in several different destinations: New York City; London, England; Las Vegas; and even Phoenix. Sometimes, on a truly cold winter’s eve, I imagine what my life would be like if I could go anywhere in the world at any time. I’ll flip through the range of cities and either envision myself being in warmer climates or console myself in knowing that there are other places in the world with worse weather than what I’m experiencing.
So, Thursday evening, as the temperatures dipped down lower and lower – just as the meteorologists were now predicting would happen – I found great annoyance in the fact that Kentucky’s temps hovered around zero, while New York’s were still in the 50s. To be fair, the winter storm sweeping the country just hadn’t hit there yet, and the Big Apple was still on track to be just as frozen as the rest of the U.S. soon.
But it hit us first.
By Friday morning, when Somerset was in negative number, Jolly Ol’ England’s weather was taunting me with a balmy 53 degrees and sunshine.
Don’t even get me started on Phoenix.
The point is, two weeks ago I knew I didn’t want a cold, snowy Christmas. I wanted quite the opposite. And, I suppose that in a way, that weather article was my letter to Santa.
Please, Mr. Claus, sir. Please bring me nice weather for Christmas.
Apparently, I was on the naughty list. I would have said I’ve been delivered a big old lump of coal, but coal would actually be useful right now.
So, if you need to blame this weekend’s weather on someone, blame it on me. I wished so hard for Palm Springs that fate decided to bring me the Arctic Circle instead.
Hey, at least it’s supposed to be in the 60s again for New Year’s Eve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.