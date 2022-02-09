The Bungles.
It’s a moniker that has been well-earned in the Cincinnati Bengals post-Super Bowl XXIII era.
Mistakes were compounded, rolling into full-blown disasters. Owner Mike Brown — the son of the legendary Bengals founder Paul Brown — fired Sam Wyche just three seasons removed from the franchise’s Super Bowl loss following the 1988 season and one year removed from an appearance in the playoffs. Brown replaced Wyche with Dave Shula — the son of legendary coach Don Shula — who went on to help Brown prove the apple sometimes falls very far from the tree.
Following Shula’s run — which was painfully long — subsequent stints by Bruce Coslet and Dick LeBeau were equally dismal.
The Bengals didn’t sniff the playoffs until the Marvin Lewis era — which was sometimes very good. Lewis, a defensive whiz, guided the Bengals into the postseason seven times during his 17-year career in the Queen City. Problem is, Lewis was 0 for 7 when he reached the playoffs — and when his non-playoff teams were bad, they were horribly bad.
They were the Bungles.
Enter Zac Taylor. The former Big 12 Player of the Year was the quarterbacks coach for the Rams when they lost a snore-fest to New England in Super Bowl LII.
Taylor did enough in L.A. to convince Brown to give him a shot. Upon securing his first head coaching gig, the young Taylor preached patience. And, sure enough, after two losing campaigns, Taylor turned things around in a competitive 2021season. The Bengals finished 10-7 to win the AFC North and then took a hard road to the Super Bowl — beating top seed Tennessee in the divisional round before ousting defending two-time AFC champion Kansas City in the championship game.
The Bengals are the Bungles no more.
Why?
In a nutshell, two words — Joe Burrow.
Taylor drafted Burrow after his astounding season at LSU in 2019, where he won a national title and the Heisman.
Burrow certainly has talent — incredibly, not enough to win the starting job at Ohio State, according to Urban Meyer, but that’s another story.
Burrow’s most amazing trait is his unmatched moxie. The young man is confident, calm and has ice in his veins when the game is on the line. To lead the Bengals from an 18-point deficit to victory is impressive on any Sunday — but when you do it at Kansas City in a championship setting, it’s the stuff from which legends are forged.
It seems that when Burrow is in the zone, no team can stop him. He concluded the regular season with back-to-back historic performances, recording a franchise-record 525 yards and four touchdown passes in a week 16 rout of the Ravens. He followed that by throwing for 446 yards and four touchdowns in an upset of Kansas City that secured the AFC’s fourth seed for Cincinnati. He had a stretch of five straight games with a quarterback rating over 100 that ran through the first round of playoffs. Against teams that qualified for the 2022 NFL playoffs, Burrow has a combined record of 7-2 in both the regular season and postseason.
And it’s not all Burrow. He is the key ingredient, but he has weapons at his disposal. The Bengals have a three-headed monster at wide receiver, led by rookie phenom Ja’Marr Chase, who posted a franchise record 1,455 yards receiving. Throw in Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd and the Bengals are very good at receiver. Meanwhile, Cincinnati can also run the ball — Joe Mixon is one of the most consistent backs in the NFL.
The Bengals can certainly beat the Rams. But they will have to overcome a horrible mismatch on offense when their rag-tag line goes up against the Rams’ latter day Fearsome Foursome of Aaron Donald, Von Miller, Greg Grimes and Leonard Floyd. The Bengals will have to be able to move the football on the ground — something Rams opponents have not been able to do of late. If Cincinnati can’t get Mixon going, the Rams defense can pin back their ears and set their sights on Burrow.
There’s no doubt the courageous Burrow will stand in and take hits as long as he can. The fear is that Donald might pop him once too often and Burrow won’t get up. That would be a nightmare for the Bengals. Perhaps some quick passes and screens might cool off the rush — but running the ball successfully will likely be the key to opening things up for the Bengals’ explosive passing game.
It will be interesting to see how Taylor probes the Los Angeles defense early in Sunday’s game.
If the Bengals had even a middle-of-the-road O-line, picking them would be a no-brainer. But they don’t. Their offensive front is abysmal and that will be a huge storyline all day.
The offense will need some help — Cincinnati will have to get some big plays from its defense as well. The Bengal D will never be mistaken for the 1985 Bears, but it is opportunistic. They have forced seven takeaways during the postseason — and the Rams’ Matthew Stafford has thrown nine picks in his last seven games. If they can force Stafford into some miscues, that will put much-needed pressure on that tough Rams defense.
At the end of the day, I like the Bengals. And, yes, I’m making my Super Bowl pick with my heart this year. I want the Bengals to win — for all my local friends who are die-hard fans and for the communities in Cincinnati and Dayton, the towns who have supported the franchise through a little thick and a whole lot of thin.
Let’s say Bengals 27, Rams 24.
But whichever way it goes on Sunday, it looks like that “Bungles” tag has been lifted. Hopefully, it’s gone for good. The future looks bright for the orange and black.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.