Dwayne Haskins might never have had the career of future hall of famer Ben Roethlisberger.
But in terms of arm talent? Well, ask Big Ben ...
“I’ll say it again just like I told you to your face,” Ben said in a Twitter post directed at Haskins over the weekend. “I still wish I could throw the ball like you.”
Roethlisberger, like so many of Haskins’ teammates, fans, coaches, friends and family were mourning the sudden death of the quarterback affectionately known as “Simba.” Haskins died early Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle as he tried to cross an interstate outside of Miami. He was just 24 years old.
“He came to work everyday with a smile on his face and energy and love in his heart,” Roethlisberger wrote a letter he shared on social media. “I really enjoyed his passion and love for the game and wanting to learn and be the best. His smile and zeal for life will be missed.”
As a rabid Ohio State Buckeye fan, I couldn’t wait to see then-head coach Urban Meyer and offensive coordinator (now head coach) Ryan Day roll Haskins out in 2018. Meyer called Haskins the greatest quarterback talent he’d ever worked with — and he was dead on.
Haskins had a Dan Marino-like presence in the pocket — he was confident, he was deceptively agile and he had an absolute rocket for a right arm.
And in 2018, as a red-shirt sophomore, he did not disappoint. Haskins shattered all OSU and Big 10 passing records by throwing for 4,831 yards and an even 50 touchdown passes. He completed 70 percent of his passes and his QB rating was a lofty 174.0.
How good was Haskins? Even Joe Burrow — who went on to win a National Championship at LSU and is currently engineering a Cincinnati Bengal renaissance— couldn’t beat Haskins out. And it wasn’t even close — Haskins was clearly better.
My son, Chase, and I got to see Haskins live at Ohio Stadium that September against out-gunned Tulane. Simba completed 21 of 24 throws for 304 yards and five touchdowns — in the first half! The Buckeyes threw on the brakes in the second half and coasted to a 49-6 win.
By season’s end, Haskins had led the Buckeyes to a 13-1 record, a trouncing of rival Michigan and a Rose Bowl triumph. Haskins finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting, and he was clearly the best passer in the class.
But last weekend, the football exploits seemed much less significant than the legacy Haskins left as a human being.
“When you think about Dwayne you just think about the compassion he had, certainly for all of his teammates and his friends. He always took time after practice to be around family members, kids,” Day said on Monday. “He meant a lot to my family and he meant a lot to this program, and he’s going to be sorely missed.
“It’s so close to Saturday morning right now. It’s still hard to kind of get our feet underneath us and see clearly right now. We all are hurting,” he added.
The Buckeyes plan to honor Haskins this Saturday during their Spring Game.
“The world lost a great person today. When Dwayne first walked into the locker room I could tell he was an upbeat guy,” said TJ Watt, Haskins’ teammate in Pittsburgh. “He was always making people smile, never taking life for granted. His impact on me will last forever.”
Steeler wide receiver Chase Claypool had worked out with Haskins and other Pittsburgh quarterbacks and receivers last week.
“I spent your final moments with you and I can’t help but think about how selfless you were in those moments,” Claypool wrote on his Twitter account Saturday evening. “All you cared about was making sure that everyone around you was okay and I can’t thank you enough for that. You are what I strive to be.”
At the time of his death, Haskins was optimistic about his chances to win the starting job for the Steelers. Roethlisberger retired after last season, and that left Haskins to compete with Mason Rudolph and newly-acquired Mitch Trubisky.
Haskins, who came into the league at 22, hadn’t had immediate success in the NFL. That is often expected, but rarely accomplished.
The legendary Paul Brown used to say it took five solid seasons for a quarterback to transition from the college game into the NFL. Just look at hall of famer Terry Bradshaw’s career. It started in 1970 and he really didn’t have the Steelers’ job locked up until 1975. Five seasons.
Over the years, with more pro-like offenses being used on the college level, maybe that number has dropped from five years to two, or three.
Unfortunately, ESPN “insider” Adam Scheffler made the mistake of pointing out Haskins’ “struggles” in his initial Tweet on Dwayne’s untimely death. It was an unfortunate gaffe and Scheffler issued a heartfelt apology.
Sports journalists have to remember the athletes they cover are human beings, with loved ones.
Even worse than Scheffler was NFL Hall of Famer Gil Brandt, who made some ridiculous comments I won’t even repeat on an NFL Sirius radio show. He apologized, but the 90-year-old’s remarks were so caustic that he should never again be permitted to speak on behalf of the league again in any capacity.
At any rate, it has been a sad few days for people who knew and loved Haskins, and for Ohio State football fans who watched him mature into perhaps the school’s greatest quarterback ever.
You will be missed, Simba. Godspeed.
