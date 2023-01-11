We have our new Speaker of the House; with patience and perseverance, on the 15th vote, McCarthy won the confidence of his party. Perseverance, it is said, keeps honor bright.
The fight to win the privilege of the speaker’s gavel may prove to be the least restive challenge of his tenure. He is stepping up to lead a Republican contingent beset with cognitive dissonance. It is an unacknowledged dysfunction that has characterized conservative America for centuries. It is particularly poignant in the amalgamated religious and political ideologies of the conservative right; we are the only right for America.
There are none righteous and no deeds of man go unnoticed by the Judge who is righteous. “No creature is hidden from Him, but all things are naked and exposed to the eyes of Him to whom we must give an account.” (Hebrews 4:13) McCarthy (R-CA), said, “accountability is coming.” And it is.
Do we think that God winks at our evil deeds swept under the rug of smug American presumptuousness; we cannot scrub our miscreant history clean by prohibiting the teaching of it. We deny the bright light of God’s glory shining in our darkest hour; He is always present. We have failed to educate our citizens about the au naturel ignorance of racial epithets and race superiority. This uneducated tenor has resonated for decades.
We thought we had overcome the culture of open, intentional bias. The twentieth century was awash in the blood of injustice. The legislated equality in the latter half of the century ushered in an era of unconscious bias. The election of the nation’s first African American president, which occurred in the first decade of the twenty-first century, brought to consciousness the race bias implicit in the political and religious sectors.
It is always the intent of the opposing party to work on defeating the party in power, denying a second term of the president. It was uncommon for the impertinent Senator McConnell to take to the mic and state, “The single most important thing we want to achieve is for President Obama to be a one-term president.” Peculiar priorities, the country was in the throes of economic collapse.
That set the tone and tenor of political discourse, social discourse and jumpstarted a culture of dissension.
The then-governor of Arizona, Jan Brewer, greeted President Obama on the tarmac when he visited her state; during the exchange, she is seen wagging her finger in his face. While addressing the joint congress, during the State of the Union Address, an insolent Southern congressman called him a liar; he was hailed a hero in his home district. It never registered that we were beyond disrespecting the man, we denigrated the honor and authority of our highest office. “Woe to those who consider themselves wise and judge themselves clever.” (Isaiah 5:21)
The enervate response of the conservative right to the Jan. 6 insurrection discredits the integrity of officials who deceived, denied, and put their spin on the findings of the House committee investigations; their actions gutted the hope for justice and built on the foundation of our dysfunctional government.
Purveyors of alternative truth fanned the smoldering embers of mistrust: the 2020 election was fraudulent. Sean Hannity, revered conservative opinionator on the Fox network, now admits that he never believed that the election was stolen, yet he pushed the lie and pandered to his hoodwinked listening base. His vaunted integrity was just a window dressing.
The Speaker of the House is third in the line of succession to the office of the President. McCarthy’s challenge is to manage the House with the quality of character required of the Commander-in-Chief.
“For there are many rebellious people, full of empty talk and deception…” (Titus 1:10)
There are many seated in the Republican Congress who were complicit in the Jan 6 failed coup d’etat. One congressman stated that the mob in the sacred hall, “appeared to be a group of tourist orderly strolling through the Capitol Rotunda.”
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) is of certain a patriot, a no-nonsense defender of America. A campaign ad featured him riding his stationary cycle, pressing stamina, sweating; a television was broadcasting coverage of the Black protesters in the wake of recent police shootings. The camera pans in on him and settles on his face, loathing defines his expression, it disrupts his workout. He loves America; stands for justice. He refuses to cooperate with the Jan. 6 Committee.
Our prayers are for the Speaker of the House. May he find the wisdom, the courage to lead the congress, and serve the people of America.
