This was Teacher Appreciation Week and in the 2020-2021 school year it had very special meaning.
We can all agree the education of our youth is the most significant of tasks. And for that reason, teachers are in a most noble profession.
They give their time, their talent and their energy to molding their students into citizens who can contribute to society in a positive way. Of course, it's always better when children have a nurturing home life — but some kids aren't so fortunate, and for those children it's their educators who influence them the most.
That's a lot of pressure during a "normal" school year. This year has been anything but normal.
The COVID-19 pandemic has made many aspects of American society very difficult — chief among them is education.
It's been tough for parents, students and teachers as we've navigated through virtual learning and then a hybrid of virtual and in-person instruction. It's a daunting task to educate youth any year — but when you have to incorporate on-the-fly curriculum based on teaching over a computer, it adds a whole new layer of challenges.
But somehow, our educators have come through for us — again.
We want to thank our teachers, school administrators, counselors and staff for hanging in there and helping our kids during this stressful time.
Although the pandemic presented us all with a mind-boggling level of uncertainty, our educators helped our children obtain a modicum of normality with their thoughtful planning.
We hope next year will be "more normal." But we also realize there will be challenges for educators as our schools begin to fully open back up after months of stop-and-start learning.
But we are not concerned. Our teachers will meet those challenges head on and will persevere.
That's what teachers do. And for that, they are most certainly appreciated.
