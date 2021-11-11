It goes without saying that our military veterans are true heroes.
But are they really treated as heroes? It's great to tell a veteran, "Thank you for your service." It's nice to make sure they have reserved parking spaces at local eateries.
But for many veterans — the ones who come back from deployment in foreign lands maladjusted and lost — life isn't one that is reserved for a hero.
A recent study by The Cost of War project revealed some startling information.
According to the report, 30,177 global war on terror veterans have died by suicide, compared to the 7,057 who died while deployed in support of the effort.
The report also notes the increasing rates of suicide for both veterans and active duty personnel are outpacing those of the general population ― an alarming shift, as suicide rates among service members have historically been lower than suicide rates among the general population.
“There are clear contributors to suicidal ideation like high exposure to trauma — mental, physical, moral, and sexual — stress and burnout, the influence of the military’s hegemonic masculine culture, continued access to guns, and the difficulty of reintegrating into civilian life,” according to the report. “In addition to these factors, it is imperative we also consider the impact of the military’s reliance on guiding principles which overburden individual service members with moral responsibility, or blameworthiness for actions or consequences, over which they have little control.”
These men and women are heroes — but they are also a vulnerable population, based on the horrors they endured and the injuries they have suffered:
• Brain Damage.
• Depression.
• Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).
• Anxiety.
• Substance abuse.
• Loss of limb(s).
And then when they return home?
• Homelessness.
• Unemployment.
Certainly the length of the war on terror in the Middle East has contributed to this trend.
As the report notes: " ... the length of the war and advances in medical care have allowed service members to redeploy after severe physical trauma. These compounding traumas contribute to worsening suicide rates as service members deploy and redeploy after sustaining severe injuries.”
And even for those who haven’t been injured, or even seen a firefight, the constant fear of IEDs is enough to seed post-traumatic stress that can be more and more of a problem down the line.
But deadly deployments are still not a satisfactory explanation, according to the report. Combat deaths have been falling steadily since 2007, the study notes, as suicide rates have continued to rise.
And numbers of troops deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan have dwindled from hundreds of thousands to just a few thousand troops, the DoD reported some of its highest suicide rates in 2018, 2019 and 2020.
We just celebrated our veterans on Thursday.
But it's clear we need to give them more than just a pat on the back.
These people come back to us with real issues that need our attention.
There are so many organizations that exist to help prevent suffering veterans from falling in-between the cracks of society:
• The VA has a volunteer transportation network that allows volunteers to donate their time and/or the use of their vehicle for veterans in need. Donated vehicles may also be used or accepted by the program.
• If you support veterans then you realize that many veterans face foreclosure, eviction, and homelessness. You can volunteer with the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans, donate your time and effort to Homes for Our Troops, or even provide financial assistance to veteran organizations to prevent the eviction of a military family.
• Many veterans are hungry and a home cooked meal will provide them with much needed nutrition. Even vets that are not lacking food will benefit from a meal or a homemade batch of cookies. It shows them that someone cares. Contact your local church or veteran organization to see who might appreciate your culinary delights. Feed Our Vets is an organization that specializes in feeding hungry veteran families.
There are many other programs out there to help prevent our veterans from suffering after years of service.
These men and women deserve our help and our support.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com.
