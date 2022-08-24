Russian novelist Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn once wrote, “Hastiness and superficiality are the psychic diseases of the twentieth century.” Internet radio commentator Steve Maraboli quipped, “What good has impatience ever brought? It has only served as the mother of mistakes and the father of irritation.”
A recent study published in the Journal of Experimenal Psychology revealed that people are impatient when it comes to waiting for a reward, even if the delay is in seconds and the reward is in cents. Their conclusion was that for almost everyone, waiting is not easy, regardless of the circumstance. My grandmother used to say, “Patience is a virtue.” Let’s tweak the saying just a bit and say, “Patience is a virtuoso.”
According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, a virtuoso is one who excels in the technique of an art, especially a musician. This person has mastered ability, technique, and personal style to be hailed both far and wide as the top of the craft.
We have been looking the last few weeks at the Psalms in the Old Testament that are titled or dedicated to “the chief musician.” Last week we considered Psalm 109, a psalm not only directed to the chief musician but also a psalm of David. Today we turn to another of David’s compositions also identified for the chief musician.
David begins the Psalm with a simple phrase, “I waited patiently for the Lord.” The passage begins with a phrase that is especially important to a musician. The song begins with a rest.
A rest in music notation marks the place of silence within the musical context. Obviously the pause is just as important to play correctly as the note for it helps marks the number of beats in the measure. We have all listened to concerts of beginning musical students who forget and “play” during the rest. Sometimes the student plays an unrehearsed solo. Sometimes the student was me.
Most of the musical score asks the musician to play. Sometimes the music moves at an intense pace. At other times the music strolls peacefully through the measures. But the rest allows other musicians to carry the burden of the pace. The rest may allow for the sounds of silence.
There is debate about the exact point of David’s life when he wrote this Psalm. In verse two, he indicates that God lifted him out of a pit. He adds that God gave him a new song to sing once he was standing firmly on a solid rock. David’s life was filled with “slimy pits.”
David’s times of struggle could have been before he became king. King Saul pursued David with force and persecution. David’s pit could have included almost any point in his 33-year reign as king over the twelve tribes of Israel. During that time he conquered area nations and the city of Jerusalem, renaming and rebuilding it for his own.
Of course, David’s life also contained scandal. The story of David’s sin with Bathsheba involves lust, greed, murder, and the eventual death of a newborn child. Consequences of sin stayed at David’s doorstep throughout the remainder of his reign...family rebellion leading to civil war leading to another son’s death and a grieving father.
There is a connection in all of this that we need to not overlook. The Psalm is a psalm of salvation. We read or sing of David’s experience of salvation, of God’s protection and blessing upon David, of David’s confession of sin, and the proclamation of the goodness of God. The entire picture begins with David’s rest.
David begins by waiting. He waited patiently upon the Lord. Psalm 27 concludes with repeated exhortations to wait upon the Lord (Psalm 27:14). Here we are told what happens for those who wait (compare also Psalm 37:7, 10, 34; Psalm 38:15). Answers to prayer — whether of rescue or justice — happens when one waits.
The concept of the importance of the “rest” — of waiting upon the Lord — proceeds throughout the entire Bible. The prophet Hosea urges Israel to “Therefore return to your God, Observe kindness and justice, and wait for your God continually” (Hosea 12:6). Kindness and justice accompany the waiting.
Isaiah reminds us, “Therefore the Lord longs to be gracious to you, and therefore He waits on high to have compassion on you. For the Lord is a God of justice; How blessed are all those who wait for Him (Isaiah 30:18). Blessings come for those who understand the value of the rest.
Peter reminds us that God is not bound by time in the way we are. “Don’t forget this one thing dear friends: With the Lord a day is like a thousand years, and a thousand years is like a day” (2 Peter 3:8). Interestingly, the context of Peter’s passage is also about waiting. But this time it is about people waiting for the return of the Lord to deliver His people.
As the director of the choirs put the words of this psalm to music, the rest — the silence — was probably the focal point of this song. Dramatic in effect, the entire psalm reminded the people of Israel that the wait speaks to the faith and obedience of the people. God will provide restoration and blessing to those who wait.
As the Hebrew writer urges, “Therefore, let us make every effort to enter God’s rest.”
