Partisan politics are again weaponizing what is a routine government procedure. The federal debt limit, that is the politized debt ceiling, is about paying our bills, not about our out-of-control spending. ‘There is an occasion for everything, and time for every activity under heaven.’ (Eccl 3:1)
The time for talks about reeling in spending is during budget talks. Congress is aware of the protocol but continues to engage in fear mongering for political gains.
Since 1960, congress has extended the nation’s debt limit 78 times. Under Republican presidents forty-nine times, twenty-nine times under Democrat administrations.
Sifting through the data, polls, surveys, and opinion writers about this crisis of debt, looking for some sense of confidence that our leaders will break through partisan dysfunction and come to a resolve to the benefit of the average American, leaves us lacking hope. The data, the polls, the opinion writers, and the finger pointing of the politicians to deflect cause and blame leaves the average citizen befuddled.
The $31.4 trillion debt is at an all time high, 120% of our economy. Economists assert that most of the exponential increase results from unfunded tax cuts. The national debt rose $7.8 trillion during the Trump presidency. The Reagan model of tax breaks for the wealthy, “trickledown economics,” has consistently proven to be ‘smoke and mirrors.” It has not and will not work; it stuffs cash into the pockets of the rich at the expense of the poor.
We have given ourselves over to the fallacy of thinking that the wisdom of man can deliver us out of this conundrum of extreme debt and excessive spending. It is the wisdom of God working through man for the good of those who trust Him that will bring us to a fair and equitable solution.
First Timothy chapter two, verses one and two encourages us to pray for our leaders: “First of all then, I urge that petitions, prayers, intercession, and thanksgivings be made for everyone, for kings and all those who are in authority, so that we may lead a tranquil and quiet life in all godliness and dignity.” (CSB)
Our failure to exercise wisdom in the undertaking of this routine operating procedure of government without appending demands for curtailing spending, costs taxpayers billions of dollars; U.S. debt holders become anxious, demand higher interest rates, and it costs taxpayers billions of dollars to barrow what will be necessary to meet the debt obligation. The debt ceiling is not about spending but rather meeting the obligations of debt already incurred.
Nearly twenty percent of the $31.4 trillion national debt is intragovernmental borrowing — $6.18 trillion at the closeout of 2022. Of that obligation, $2.7 trillion is owed to the Social Security Administration. Peculiar that Senior Americans are continually warned that Social Security will be inadequate to payout benefits as early as 2035. Would the repayment of the current $2.7 trillion owed Social Security extend that default deadline?
House Republicans approved their legislative fix for America’s debt crisis. Rescinding the Trump tax cuts for the wealthy was not part of the solution. Some project that these tax cuts will add approximately $3.4 trillion to the national debt over the next ten years.
The bill would cap spending, and with spending cuts, proposes to reduce the deficit by $4.8 trillion over a 10-year period. Discretionary spending would be set at $1.47 trillion for the next fiscal year and allows for a one percent annual increase. With the rate of increase far below the inflation rate, draconian cuts to discretionary spending are a certainty. Practically all the proposed spending adjustments weigh heavy on the backs of middle income and poor Americans.
Discretionary spending includes military pay and weapon programs, grants for schools serving low-income students, rental assistance for the poor and disabled and medical research on cancer and other life debilitating diseases.
The premise for rescinding $71 billion of funding for the IRS is to prevent an army of IRS agents from harassing Americans. IRS audits disproportionally scrutinize low-income Americans. Protecting families and businesses from a weaponized IRS is protecting those of the upper income echelons, savvy taxpayers who employ loopholes to avoid paying taxes. The CBO estimates that this measure would add $120 billion to the deficit over the coming decade.
We cannot trust the wisdom of man; they are ultimately influenced by party affiliation and me-centric legislation. We can trust the wisdom of God, the wisdom of the Holy Spirit, in response to our prayers, to lead them. Perhaps we should just pray for our leaders.
Norman Franklin is an Evangelist, Ordained Baptist Minister, General Principal of Best Life Coaching LLC.
