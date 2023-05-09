Since being in office, I spend a great deal of time talking with constituents and listening to their concerns. A common denominator among all my conversations is building a state that is safe and prosperous for our youth. Unfortunately, the ongoing culture wars revolve around not adults or elected officials, but our children.
It has been my mission and the mission of our General Assembly to protect our children. But before I explain the two measures we passed, SB 5 and SB 150, I would like for you to imagine your child or you going to a R-rated movie before hitting puberty, discussing sexual matters with a stranger, or even viewing pornographic material before fully maturing. I believe I can confidently say that children lack the mental capacity to make life altering decisions. I do not believe this should be a political issue, but sadly it is.
This past legislative session, we successfully passed SB 5. SB 5 requires public school districts to establish a process for parents, teachers, and administrators when concerns are raised about the content of materials available in schools. In no way, shape, or form is this a book banning bill. This legislation is designed to provide parents with an opportunity to formally object to some of the questionable material our children have available to them in school libraries.
The process for requesting removal is as follows: a parent or parents submit a request to the school principal for the material in question to be reviewed. If the principal decides not to remove the material in question, the parents then have the right to appeal the decision of the principal and present their case in front of the local school board.
Parents have the right to know what their children are reading and what the school library provides them to read. SB 5 ensures parents remain the most influential figures in children’s lives.
In our mission to provide parents with their rightful authority to parent their own children, we also passed SB 150. SB 150 requires the school districts to notify parents of health and mental health services offered in schools related to human sexuality.
The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) does not raise our state’s children, parents do. SB 150 states the KDE shall not recommend policies that keep confidential information from a parent, including students' use of pronouns that do not conform to the student's biological sex, and requires local school boards to adopt policies encouraging students to discuss these issues with their parents. However, nothing within this bill prohibits school personnel from withholding confidential information from parents when there is a record of potential abuse from the parents. The bill also includes that school boards shall not mandate the use of preferred pronouns not aligned with biological sex by school personnel and students.
Personally, I would not want my child to be taught about sex from their teachers. Thus, SB 150 prohibits elementary school children (fifth grade and younger) from receiving instruction about human sexuality or sexually transmitted diseases and prevents instruction that includes the study of gender identity, gender expression, or sexual orientation at any grade level. If instruction includes human sexuality, any parent with a child in sixth grade or above must receive at least a two week notice if such instruction occurs. Also, a parent must consent to any well-being review or survey administered to a student.
The measure also requires local school boards to develop privacy policies regarding the use of restrooms and locker rooms by a person of the opposite biological sex. Children should be concerned with homework and not worrying about having privacy in the school restroom.
Lastly, SB 150 bans gender-affirming care for minors, specifically irreversible hormone therapies and surgeries like hysterectomies and castration. As a society, we must agree that children are not intellectually or emotionally capable of making the same decisions as adults. That is why we set a voting age, set a drinking and smoking age, and set an age where one can begin to drive. We outlaw parents from providing children with alcohol or drugs for the irreparable harm it will cause. Prohibiting irreversible hormone therapies and surgeries like hysterectomies, castration, and mastectomies falls under the same logic: protecting our youth.
These types of conversations can be and are often uncomfortable, but for the sake of our state’s future, we must have them. Please feel free to reach out with any questions or concerns you may have about things going on in the state as well as our district. As always, I can be reached here at home anytime, or through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. Feel free to contact me via email at shane.baker@lrc.ky.gov. If you would like more information, please visit the legislature’s website at www.legislature.ky.gov.
