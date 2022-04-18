The Commonwealth Journal applauds the improvements that have been made to Pulaski County Park, including the recent purchase of just over 70 acres to expand the park’s trail system.
The project holds promise of opening the park up to other attractions west of Fishing Creek, including the popular Haney’s Appledale Farm and the Mill Springs National Monument. It should be a win not only for the patrons of the park but also the businesses of Nancy.
But the expansion came perilously close to being derailed this week as Fiscal Court debated a vote to ratify the purchase after Judge-Executive Steve Kelley signed the contract closing the sale on April 1.
At the January 26 meeting, Judge Kelley’s request for a motion was as follows: “As I’m trying to negotiate a property purchase, I would like to ask the court’s permission to enter into an option to purchase and if the option is accepted, also to put down earnest money on the purchase of the property, say $2,500 in earnest money would be fair for what we’re looking at.”
With District 3 Magistrate Jimmy Wheeldon’s absence, the request was granted with a 4-0 vote on a motion from District 5 Magistrate Mike Strunk and second from District 2 Magistrate Mike Wilson.
At issue is whether the vote authorized Judge Kelley to actually close the sale, with District 4 Magistrate Mark Ranshaw arguing that he had only voted to allow for the negotiations and earnest money — not the actual purchase.
Ranshaw’s assertions were countered primarily by Judge Kelley and Magistrate Strunk, who argued that the earnest money represented the court’s clear intent to buy the property.
We’ve had enough dealings of our own in real estate to know that this argument is a good one. Generally speaking, if you’re to the point that you’re putting down a deposit, you’re buying it. However, it’s also true that not every deal goes through.
Though none of us on the editorial board have passed the bar, Judge Kelley’s assertion that Pulaski County Attorney Martin Hatfield — who wasn’t present Tuesday — asked for a second vote to ratify the purchase suggests that the steps were probably taken out of order. If not, why would the first vote not have sufficed?
We don’t know what needed to be negotiated other than price, which sounded Tuesday like it was firm at $125,000 back in January. If that was the case, perhaps the first motion should have allowed Judge Kelley complete the purchase with that figure as a maximum price. Magistrates have many times authorized the county judge to execute a contract pending some special circumstance, such as review from the county attorney.
The point may very well be moot here, as all four of Ranshaw’s fellow magistrates were in agreement that this purchase was a good one and voted to ratify 4-1. But what if?
What if Magistrate Wheeldon, who hadn’t been present at the January meeting, agreed with Ranshaw’s take and District 1 Magistrate Jason Turpen, who represents the area, had had concerns about taking 70 acres off the property tax rolls? What if they had joined Magistrate Ranshaw in voting against ratifying the purchase? Could a motion failing on a 3-2 vote outweigh a signed deed?
We certainly don’t want to see decisions affecting the public made behind closed doors or the dreaded telephone polling of magistrates that has occurred in some counties when “there’s no time” to convene in a special-called session. We hope what happened Tuesday can be avoided in the future.
THE COMMONWEALTH JOURNAL EDITORIAL BOARD consists of Mark Walker, Publisher; Jeff Neal, Editor; Steve Cornelius, Sports Editor; Candace VanHook, Circulation Manager; and Janie Slaven, Staff Writer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.