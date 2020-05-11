There are two types of people in the world: purists and pragmatists.
I'm one of the former. Definitely a purist. As I see it, the spirit of a principle should remain uncorrupted by compromise; you don't tinker with the truth. I can remember first asserting myself as such last year during a conversation at Jarfly Brewing Co. regarding Somerset Mayor Alan Keck's then-plans to annex unincorporated areas of the county to help his town's population grow its numbers, and as a result, see more opportunities for development. The plan was not without controversy, as is typically the case; plenty of people didn't want the higher taxes and city restrictions they feared would be a result of being part of Somerset were the annexation forced through.
I like Keck a great deal personally, but on this point, I was opposed, being a purist about individual rights: You don't force people to do what they don't want to do. If even one home comes into Somerset unwillingly, that's one too many. The conversation partner sitting across from me was taking more of a practical approach: Yes, people may grumble about annexation now, but in the long run, once Somerset has grown, everyone's better off.
As it turned out, Keck listened to those who who didn't want to become a part of Somerset and shelved the annexation proposal. "We will only entertain the possibility of annexation in small areas or neighborhoods that demonstrate a large majority of those affected who voluntarily want to join the city," he said.
But still, Keck was a pragmatist in all of this: He had a plan that might require some to sacrifice for the greater good. When it became clear how unpopular that direction was, he turned around and rethought things.
And I admire him for that. Even as a purist, I will say nonetheless that we need pragmatists like Mayor Keck.
After all, he won by representing different things to different people, a different thing to do. A conservative Christian, he found himself popular in his election even with a more left-leaning part of the community, a difficult thing to do in s starkly divided culture. Keck knows how to unite, and he does so by choosing the path of pragmatism.
We see the purist-pragmatist dichotomy at play again with the COVID-19 crisis. And again, Keck — as well as fellow mayor Robert Lawson of Burnside — are proving to be necessary balancing forces in a world of extremes.
As a purist, I would open up all our businesses tomorrow. In fact, I would have done it yesterday. Actually, I would never have closed them at all. I favor an approach more similar to the one Sweden has used, which of course has its supporters and detractors: Don't lockdown. Don't shutter businesses. Let sheltering be voluntary. Let businesses decide on their own whether they think it's best to close, to change what they do, or to do nothing at all. Encourage those who are most vulnerable to stay away and keep their distance, and let the healthy people get exposed to the coronavirus to develop herd immunity. Let life go on, and let people choose how they react to the virus, choose what's in their own best interest for staying safe and healthy.
Our governor, Andy Beshear, is also a purist, though in the opposite direction. He believes in the power of the state to be used to keep people safe. He believes that, indeed, "safe" is of the utmost importance, and it's worth restricting how individuals behave and how businesses operate, even if the economy suffers. He has faith in the institution of government to know what's best. That's about the most polite way I can sum up what appear to be his views.
And then we have Keck.
Keck has gone along with the spirit of things. He has put green lights in the windows of the Energy Center. The city has closed parks — even something like the Piano Park on College Street, which is little more than a patch of grass, a fountain, and a couple of benches. Keck has talked on his Facebook live chats about the importance of using good sense, practicing social distancing, and has acknowledged the governor's way as being well-received. But he has also made it no secret — and has indicated so with increasing intensity as time goes on — that he is also worried not just about the virus but about the economy. He knows that with businesses closed, people struggle. People suffer physically, emotionally, mentally, and financially. The community itself is at risk of wilting. And that can't happen. The virus isn't the only thing that takes lives — so does the worst-case scenario effects of an economic shutdown.
Or as Keck put it in one online chat, "It's not lives vs. business; it's lives and lives. And they're not 'vs.' anything."
Keck has reacted by making a visible push to re-open things. He came up with a proposal and submitted it before Beshear released his own for phasing in a return to something resembling normalcy. Keck has never let it be forgotten that there's more sides to this than health and health alone. But he's done so in a way that's avoided being openly critical of the governor, openly critical of any taking the virus extremely seriously, and in a way that still encourages people to stay at home as much as possible, use good hygiene, and not make life harder on their neighbors.
Only this month did Keck say in an op-ed piece which went statewide that Beshear's Phase I plan made a "mistake" to leave out restaurants and child care centers. But it's a fair criticism from someone who is trying to watch out for the well-being of his town. As he put it in the same piece, "Now is not a time to be divisive. I don’t want to simply be critical. I want ideas. I want solutions."
A purist doesn't care if they're divisive. A pragmatist does. A pragmatist wants a solution and knows it can't be found with everyone fighting each other, insisting on having their way.
And a world where nobody restricts anything because of COVID-19 is unacceptable to one kind of purist; a world full of mandates regarding individual behavior is unacceptable to the other. The reality of the world is that restrictions are in place, but normalcy is craved. That's where the pragmatist comes in — to provide cohesion and unity, a solution for the world that exists.
Keck's trying to be a uniter. In a time when we all have things to say about this situation, and usually shout them, Keck has been focused on positivity and seeing a big-picture approach that takes everyone into consideration. He's taken some heat from it, from the purists of the world — but he's right to approach it this way.
Lawson has worked closely with Keck on developing plans for re-opening businesses. For Burnside, it may be even more crucial. A smaller town with fewer economic resources, Burnside depends on tourism dollars, visitors coming to Lake Cumberland and spending money at local lodgings and restaurants and stores. Lawson released his own proposal this week for Burnside, with a goal to hav e restaurants operating at 50 percent capacity come May 20. For Burnside, it's crucial those restaurants are up and running — the Ohio Navy is already here, as he noted, and they're ready to eat.
Now, Lawson has in no way been critical of Beshear. He went so far as to take city vehicles on an Eastertime spin through town greeting citizens and urging them to comply with the governor's orders. He's been firm in his support for social distancing and a "safe at home" philosophy, and in a letter to Beshear, he thanked the governor for his "excellent leadership" and said that the city has "worked hard to be compliant with your restrictions and our results speak for themselves," going on to proclaim zero COVID-19 cases or deaths in the City of Burnside.
But when Beshear released a plan Thursday to open restaurants but with the number "33 percent" mentioned next to the word "capacity" instead of "50 percent," Lawson kept the well-being of his town's businesses in mind. He had spoken to the major restaurants in Burnside, the ones that help keep the town afloat, and knew that halving their potential business was the least they could feasibly manage — it doesn't make sense for them to try to open up and do business if they're barely allowed to have any customers. He acknowledged that's what they need and took up for them when contacted by the Commonwealth Journal for a response to the governor's announcement.
A pragmatist must take all the factors into consideration, analyze all the elements and play, and make a decision resulting in the best balance of benefit possible. A pragmatist's plans will never make everyone happy because they necessitate compromise, something that's anathema to the purist. But without the pragmatists, purists would do little other than yell at each other, an ideological gridlock in which little is accomplished. As much as we purists hate to admit it, we need the pragmatists to take baby steps, if not the large leaps we'd prefer.
We are fortunate to have mayors like Keck and Lawson who take that approach. Who seek to balance the plea for safety against the cold realties of an economic crisis. Who show understanding and compassion toward those who are concerned on any side of the puzzle. And who are willing to speak up and speak their truth when they feel like things are on the wrong track.
Even a purist like myself can see the value in that.
