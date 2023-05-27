Over the past few weeks, I have used my column to share with you some of the legislation we passed during the 2023 Regular Session. This week, I would like to take a break from that and reflect on Memorial Day. In the fast-paced world we live in, it can easily be reduced to a three-day weekend to kick off summer. While this does provide us with the opportunity to spend time with family and friends, it is paramount that we remember the true meaning of the day: to honor the American soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedoms.
Formerly known as Decoration Day, Memorial Day is a holiday that started as a way to remember the thousands of American soldiers who lost their lives during the American Civil War. However, in the aftermath of World War I, it evolved into a day to remember all Americans who had ever given their lives in service to their country. Its earliest traditions consisted of decorating the graves of soldiers with flowers and American flags, and that tradition carries on even into 2023.
As a legislator, my job is to be involved in governing our commonwealth. From time to time we can face great division and debate. However, honoring our fallen soldiers is a bipartisan effort. They gave their lives for all of us, not just one side of the political aisle. In memorializing those who have served, we are reminded that without their bravery, our lives would not be the same. Without the sacrifice of our country’s bravest, we would not have the freedoms, rights, and incredible privileges that are inherent to us as Americans. This day serves as a reminder that freedom isn’t free: a principle that must never be forgotten. The heavy burden to protect such freedoms is carried by all soldiers, and this Memorial Day we honor those who lost their lives upholding it.
“They carried all they could bear, and then some, including a silent awe of the terrible power of the things they carried.” Tim O’Brien, “The Things They Carried”
In his novel, The Things They Carried, Tim O’Brien recounts his time serving in the Vietnam War. Here, in talking of his fellow servicemen, he describes how they carried more than just the weight of their gear, likely referring to the weight of fear, the weight of responsibility, the weight of a desperate hope to someday return home—which for some, was never met—that they all carried with them through the rainforests of Vietnam, and by every American soldier before and after them. And from the birth of our nation, despite that weight, they pushed on, many even to the point of death. In the face of fear, in the face of the enemy, they stood bravely until the very end. Today, we honor those who gave all they had in fighting for our freedoms.
As always, please contact me with your thoughts and ideas on topics we may address in the interim and during the 2024 legislative session. I can be reached here at home anytime, or through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. If you would like more information, or to email me, please visit the legislature’s website at legislature.ky.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.