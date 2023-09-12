I am 62 years old, and in my lifetime up until Sept. 11, 2001, I could go to sleep every night knowing I was protected from the threat of outside terrorists.
All that changed on 9/11.
Up until that fateful event, my generation had not encountered a World War nor had we grew up without the presence of a military draft to fight in a war. As Americans, we all felt safe and secure from being attacked by outside forces.
But 9/11 made us all realize just how much our lives and our freedom could be threatened in a blink of an eye. Nineteen terrorists from al-Qaeda hijacked four commercial airplanes, deliberately crashing two of the planes into the upper floors of the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center complex and a third plane into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.
The Twin Towers ultimately collapsed because of the damage sustained from the impacts and the resulting fires. The 9/11 attacks killed 2,977 people: 2,753 people were killed in New York; 184 people were killed at the Pentagon; and 40 people were killed on Flight 93.
Although these attacks took place hundreds of miles away from the state of Kentucky, every American felt the pain of the tragedy and we all feared for our American safety. It put us all on high alert.
My generation had never had to experience this level threat to our patriotism and well being. The generation before us might have experienced that same level of terror on the attack on Pearl Harbor some 60 years prior, where more than 2,400 Americans were killed from a surprise attack by Japanese forces.
Twenty-two years ago, Americans developed a new sense of patriotism and we all bonded together as brothers and sisters from coast to coast. Each year on Sept. 11, memorial services and events are held in almost every American town.
Five years past, 10 years past, and nearly 20 years had past when a different kind of threat shook the foundation of the American way of life. The Coronavirus put the fear in everyone throughout the world, killing over a million Americans and impacting nearly every part of our everyday life.
Twenty-two years after 9/11, America is a much different landscape than it was then. There is much more of a division between opposite sides of the political fence. The division between Republicans and Democrats seem to be much greater than it was 22 years ago.
With the 22-year anniversary of 9/11, let us never forget about the lives lost and the sacrifices made to protect our country on that historic date.
But let us also remember we are all Americans and we are all in this fight together — not amongst each other.
God Bless America!
