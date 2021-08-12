An Open Letter to Mr. Jimmy Dyehouse, Superintendent of Science Hill School:
I have never written this type of note to a school superintendent before because of the respect I have for the position. However, your outburst yesterday calls for rebuke.
I won't even comment on your personal opinion about the Governor's actions.
My greatest concern is the manner in which you voiced your disagreement with his decision requiring all school age students and adults to wear masks when inside school buildings. To say the least, your message was unprofessional and childish and pandered to a certain group of individuals who may or may not be in the majority.
You have done irreparable harm to the position that you hold and to the image of all professional educators in Kentucky. I would expect a superintendent to react in a respectful, professional tone, but there was none of that in your rant.
Not the least of my concerns is that you provided a horrible example for your students. How would you react if a student had a hotheaded, name calling reaction to any decision from a teacher or staff member with whom he/she disagreed? How would you react if a student responded to another student with such vitriol and verbal abuse?
Science Hill is a wonderful school district, and I would hope its leader could act in a more responsible, civil manner. The district deserves that, and I think you have let them down.
Hilma Prather,
former teacher,
retired principal,
former member Ky Board of Education,
former chair, Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence
always, concerned Kentucky citizen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.