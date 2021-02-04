You might not believe this, but I did not meet Bill Mardis at the Commonwealth Journal.
I met Bill in 2000; I don’t recall the month or even the season. What I do remember is that he wasn’t with the Commonwealth Journal — having joined WTLO after finding that retirement didn’t suit him. At the time, I was working at the Somerset-Pulaski News Journal and our general manager was doing her best to get Bill to start contributing a column — preferably in his inimitable Humble Reporter style.
Being from McCreary County, I didn’t recognize Bill’s name and legacy at that first meeting. But I soon learned. In addition to his own charming stories, a couple of coworkers had worked with Bill when he was editor at the CJ and many more that I covered had their own stories — Somerset Mayor JP Wiles, ag agent Keenan Turner, photographer/historian Jim Slaughter and many more.
No question, Bill was legend.
Bill’s column at the now defunct weekly didn’t come to pass and ultimately we found ourselves under the same CNHI umbrella. I went to work for the McCreary County Record at the start of 2001, and Bill returned to the Commonwealth Journal part time the following year as Editor Emeritus. Our paths didn’t cross much. He worked Tuesdays through Thursdays, and for the first few years, I came up every Monday to help Editor Ken Shmidheiser finish up the Record until our design process went completely digital in 2004.
One day, Bill called me out of the blue. He was covering the effort to locate a beef processing plant in Pulaski County — the same project that McCreary officials were vying for and had contributed thousand of dollars toward a feasibility study. It was fun working with him — or rather watching him work and occasionally helping out — as the story twisted and turned over the next couple of years.
Bill never doubted that Pulaski County would be chosen over McCreary, if for nothing else, the infrastructure available. I was amazed by how much copy he could produce, even as the leads grew cold and we all came to understand the plant wouldn’t be located anywhere in Kentucky.
I got to know him better after I transferred to the Commonwealth Journal in 2015, and “amazed” doesn’t begin to describe how I thought of his work ethic. He was the first one in the newsroom every morning and would churn out two and sometimes even three stories a day. Often I struggle with one, but Bill always made it look easy.
In addition to economic development, Bill particularly loved local politics. I’ll miss picking his brain about who’s running and why, and hearing of rivalries as storied as any sports team.
And hearing about all the stories — big and small — he’d covered over the years. Every year, Bill commemorated the super tornado outbreak of April 3-4, 1974. He had been bowling when he learned that one of the twisters had touched down in Alpine, and didn’t hesitate to leave the alley to track down the story.
It takes a special person to work in news, because news like that is something you can never plan for. It doesn’t wait until you finish the game. Sometimes it doesn’t even wait for family. Luckily for Bill, his family — whom he clearly adored — understood this.
When I interviewed Bill and his wife Linda just over a year ago and I asked for the secret to their happy (now 63-year) marriage, both had responded “trust and respect.”
“I was never jealous,” Linda elaborated, and I’m positive she was referring to Bill’s work.
Just recently he told us in the newsroom, “I feel better when I’m working.” The last day he was here, I never expected I wouldn’t see him the next Tuesday.
Because retirement didn’t suit Bill Mardis. He certainly deserves whatever heavenly reward awaits him, but I have the sneaking suspicion it won’t be too long before the heavenly host has a new herald.
