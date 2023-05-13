OK, so there’s this show in town. You should go see it.
No, really. You’ll miss out if you don’t get to experience it.
It’s killer.
Literally.
Well, literarily, I guess.
No one actually died. As far as I know.
But seriously, folks.
Somerset’s own professional-theatre pioneer Sommer Schoch and her successful Flashback Theater Co. have outdone themselves ... again.
You may have heard of the show.
Flashback Theater Co.’s production of Stephen Sondheim’s “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” premiered Thursday at Somerset Community College’s Stoner Little Theatre and already the community and audiences are abuzz about the quality of Flashback’s latest offering.
And it’s easy to see, and hear, why.
All elements were clicking Wednesday evening at a preview performance.
One of the challenges, and rewards, of theatre is making all the various elements and departments work together for a final seamless and smooth whole.
And this production makes this happen in a way that totally justified the enthusiastic and sustained standing ovation the audience heaped upon the cast, crew and orchestra.
You see, folks, some people might not realize, but doing theatre is hard. Sometimes really hard.
Whatever your position, role or responsibility, you got to bring your A-game to every endeavor, every moment. And that’s why theatre is like family. By the time it’s over, you know you’ve been through it and then some ... together.
This production was one of the most prime examples of that in this writer’s experience. One could tell the performers felt it, and the spectators felt it ... which made the audience part of the family, too.
In fact, after the standing ovation, this writer turned to the director and said, “I’m exhausted!” and Billy-Christopher Maupin, laughed heartily because he knew it was a compliment.
The show is an intense, non-stop, touching and fun experience.
“We worked hard,” said Maupin. “We’re so lucky to have such talented and skilled performers, crew and designers.”
Schoch sang Maupin’s praises as well.
“He has a drive for his vision of the show that is unparalleled,” she said. “He has pushed everyone to their best performance, which has really paid off.”
The audience certainly agreed, with lively support throughout the show.
Theresa Kibby, who plays Mrs. Lovett, Sondheim’s murderous maven of meat pies, blew the role out of the water, making it totally her own while paying due respect to the likes of Angela Lansbury, Helena Bonham-Carter and Patti Lupone.
Sweeney Todd is played by Scott Sexton, whose vocal prowess and acting chops nails the character made famous by Len Cariou, George Hearne and Johnny Depp.
Johnna Atkinson-Bigelow, with her ultra-clear vocals and significant acting experience, made the audience laugh and then hurt for The Beggar Woman.
A star is born in Jenny Denney, a powerfully-voiced soprano who is relatively new to the acting world, though you couldn’t tell it from her polished performance as Johanna.
John Neikirk’s interpretation of the dastardly Judge is character-acting heaven, and his bass-baritone is spot on.
Comedy is hard. But Skyler Cox makes it look easy with his Adolfo Pirelli performance, giving Sasha Baron-Cohen’s movie version a run for its money.
Michael Taylor, Jillian Griffin, and Kaeden Worley round out the cast with their wonderful performances.
Set and lighting designer Ron Kidd brought his many years of professional theatrical experience and keen eye for ambience and detail to the project.
Jade Ellis contributed her extensive theatrical background and considerable professional clothing design skills to the production.
Completing the skill sets on the talented crew are Renate Dopp, Julia Chereson, Tonya Marcum, Sloan Smith, Tiffany Warren, Kasia Newshank and Junior Flores.
The top-notch orchestra, led by Austin Gilliat, is Debby McDonald, Jimmie Hafley, Tara Brown, John Lenox, Megan Lenox, Thomas Gielow, Gillian Faulkner, Landon Rodenberg, Adam Edwards and Gavin Merrick.
Remaining dates and times for the show include Sunday, May 14 at 2:30 p.m., Friday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 21 at 2:30 p.m.
It is being staged at Stoner Little Theater on the north campus of Somerset Community College.
Ticket prices are $18 in advance, $20 at the door for adult, and $12 in advance, $15 at the door for students.
There will be no late seating to this production. This production is recommended for ages 14 and up.
Get tickets by calling (888) 394-3282 or visit the website at www.flashbacktheater.co
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.