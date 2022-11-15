Robbie Lucas coached the game of football like no one ever has before him or ever will.
He was probably a great ‘X’s and O’s’ man on the sidelines, and he probably had some great game plans each Friday night. Without knowing a lot about the game of football, it would still be easy to conclude that Lucas was probably a great coach by his long list of accolades.
He won the Somerset football program’s only state title in its 116-year existence. He advanced to the state finals with an undefeated 13-0 record in his first year as the Briar Jumpers’ head football coach. He led the Briar Jumpers to seven regional titles, with a string of five in a row. He also amassed 114 wins during his 14 years at the helm. He was named the Kentucky High School Football Coach of the Year in both 2009 and 2019. He was also named the Commonwealth Journal Coach of the Year in 2009 and 2019.
On paper, Coach Lucas’ football coaching career was sterling. But it was the things he did that didn’t show up on his long list of achievements that made him such an extraordinary high school football coach.
Lucas made the game all about his players, and it was never about himself. Each and every time anyone tried to shine the spotlight on him, he would quickly give all the credit to his players.
In 2019, moments after Kaiya Sheron threw the game-winning state championship TD pass to Tate Madden, a stampede of statewide media blanketed around Coach Lucas with their camera lights glaring in his face.
In his greatest professional moment, Robbie Lucas literally stood in the spotlight at the 50-yard line of the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field. But instead of soaking in the fame, glory and notoriety, Lucas shocked us all by not talking.
To this day, I still remember what Robbie Lucas said to all the statewide media that day. “This is not about me. You guys don’t need to talk to me, but you need to be talking to those kids out celebrating on the field. They won the state championship, not me.”
It was almost shocking to see a coach step away from the spotlight after his greatest achievement, but that is what made Robbie Lucas such a great coach.
Of course he always wanted to win, but for Robbie Lucas it wasn’t about the wins and losses.
If his team won, he gave all the credit to the players. If his team loss, he put all the blame on himself.
As most of you know, Coach Lucas was not a big talker when you tried to ask him questions about himself. But I think Coach Lucas did everything he could to prepare his players to be successful grown men. He wanted each one of his players to leave his program with confidence and full of self worth.
I can still remember talking to Lucas in one of our season previews, and he kept talking about one his favorite teams to coach was his 2014 team, that went 0-10 on the year. He talked about how several of the players left to go to other schools or quit the team because they might have feared a tough losing season. But he talked about that group of players that stayed on board and didn’t quit like they had just won the state title that year instead of losing every game.
But that is how Robbie Lucas operated. He didn’t judge a player by how good he was or how many touchdowns he scored. He judged his players by how hard they competed in practice and in games. He was impressed by the players who were able to stand up to adversity.
I truly believe Robbie Lucas was just as proud of his winless 2014 team as he was of his 2019 state championship team.
That, my friends, is the mark of a great high school coach.
