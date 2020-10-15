I think we can safely say U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers will be elected to his 21st term on November 3. He’s served our 5th Congressional District for four decades.
Rogers, who is 82 years young, is the longest-serving Kentucky Republican ever elected to a federal office.
His tenure has survived six presidential administrations and a blatant attempt to gerrymander his district.
On Wednesday, Rogers, U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell and many other regional dignitaries converged in Nancy as the Mill Springs Battlefield National Monument was officially made part of the National Parks System.
It took a great deal of effort, from a lot of people who love the rich history of those hallowed grounds, to make this happen. And Hal Rogers was the driving force — as he has been for so many projects that have improved his district through the years.
It was another in a long line of accomplishments to add to Rogers’ resume.
But instead of celebrating that fact, one state newspaper chose to run a political hit piece on Rogers that broke as the event was unfolding.
As a lifelong journalist, I’m 100 percent behind the free press. And I’m tired of hearing ill-informed people scream “fake news” every time they read a story they simply don’t want to see.
But to be fair, the 24-hour news networks market their biases. It’s something we’ve come to expect. And stories are spun in so many different directions it can certainly be confusing.
That’s why I always tell people to read the news, rather than watch it. To be frank, I expect print journalists to be better. I expect them to be more thorough, I expect them to be correct and I expect them to be fair.
The story on Rogers, which broke on Wednesday, was not fair— at least not in my opinion. It targeted Rogers’ PAC spending — and particularly underlined expenditures paid to family and friends during the campaign season.
Yes, Hal Rogers’ PAC pays his wife, Cynthia, to plan local events.
Yes, Hal Rogers’ PAC pays his daughter-in-law, Tracy, to maintain campaign-related databases.
Yes, Hal Rogers’ PAC pays his longtime advisor, Bob Mitchell, to lead campaign strategy.
That’s all true.
But buried in the story is this nugget: All of those expenditures are completely legal under campaign finance laws.
You don’t survive in Washington for 40 years by breaking laws and making shady deals. That stuff will come back to haunt — and Rogers has never been accused of anything illegal in all of his years as a Congressman. So it’s not surprising that everything Rogers does in regards to campaign spending is above board.
Here are the facts: It’s not out of the ordinary for politicians to have family and friends in their inner circle. It’s not out of the ordinary for those people to receive compensation when working on a campaign. That’s the truth.
The story tried to solidify the narrative that Rogers was somehow doing something unscrupulous by quoting Lisa Gilbert, executive vice president of Public Citizen. In a nutshell, Gilbert called Rogers’ payments to family and friends “unsavory” — albeit legal.
Public Citizen, by the way, is a non-profit, liberal/progressive consumer rights advocacy group and “think tank” based in Washington, D.C.
Hal Rogers is a Republican.
In this political climate, what do you think a liberal organization would say about a Republican Congressman who’s been impossible to beat since 1981?
Look, if you don’t like the election process — if you don’t like how campaigns are funded — then write that opinion piece. I’m not crazy about the power some heavy-hitting lobbyists wield, either.
But can we really criticize a Congressman for playing by the rules as he runs his campaign?
I sound like a broken record because I’ve said this in past columns: People out in the state — particularly in Lexington and Louisville — have had a burr under their saddle about Hal Rogers for years.
I believe it’s because Rogers unapologetically gets things done for his Congressional District. And when he brings money, jobs, roads and programs into our area, the outrage in Kentucky’s urban areas seem to grow.
Don’t we deserve a piece of the pie, too? Don’t we deserve a Congressman that will fight for this region?
Well, we’ve got one — whether you’re a Republican, a Democrat or something else altogether, you can’t say that Hal Rogers has not been an effective representative for southern and eastern Kentucky.
The 5th Congressional District is anything but affluent. But though programs like UNITE, SKED, PRIDE and SOAR — and a regional centerpiece like The Center for Rural Development — Rogers has worked to make our district cleaner, safer from drugs, more economically viable and he has helped increase tourism throughout the region.
Whether you agree him 100 percent on his politics or not, you can’t deny Rogers is a force of nature who works tirelessly for his constituents.
That’s his job. He does it well. And make no mistake about it, he plays by the rules.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jnealCJ.
