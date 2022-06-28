Saying goodbye to my CJ family

Where to begin.
The last week has been a whirlwind to say the least. After seven years at a job that I absolutely love, I am about to embark on a new journey -- a path not necessarily in a new direction but rather a giant step up on the corporate ladder. With all the excitement that entails, I would be lying if I said I wasn't a little sad to say that my journey no longer involves working at the Commonwealth Journal.
This bittersweetness isn't exactly a new feeling. When I joined the CJ in 2015, I was coming from a weekly newspaper where I was the sole reporter to a daily newsroom already staffed with six talented and dedicated journalists, including new Editor Steve Cornelius. I wondered how I would fit in.
I needn't have worried. The newsroom -- as well as the entire CJ staff -- welcomed me with open arms. It didn't hurt that my fellow beat reporters, Carla Slavey and Chris Harris, shared my love for pop culture and wry humor. I've learned a lot from both of them as we've served as sounding boards for each other.
Another invaluable resource for me was our late, great Editor Emeritus Bill Mardis. He knew absolutely everyone and told the best stories.
The people of Pulaski County also welcomed me. I have been deeply humbled by the well wishes from so many, which were still coming as I spent my last Saturday for the CJ covering the June edition of Somernites Cruise as well as the completion of the Readers to Leaders Storybook Trail project with the dedication of the seventh trail at Woodstock Community Park.
Saturday will stick in my memory for another reason. I usually park close to the CJ building for the Cruise but I wound up in the Energy Center lot, which I thought would facilitate my journey from downtown Somerset to Woodstock. Wouldn't you know that the sky chose the moment I needed to leave to open up with an absolute torrential rain.
I made a run for it but I was drenched by the time I reached my vehicle. I was already having a hard time driving with fogged up glasses when I fell behind a tractor on Ky. 39. Luckily I made it to the park before the ribbon was cut, even if my hair was particularly stringy and my clothes were sticking to me. Even better was that the rain had stopped, almost as if on command. It amazes me how things work out.
I've always told people that what hooked me on community journalism is that there's a new adventure every day. Now it's time to start a new adventure in a new community. I take with me some wonderful memories and a solid foundation in what reporting should be. I hope you feel that I have done right by Somerset and Pulaski County.
While I definitely look forward to meeting the new people that comes with along with that, I will miss my family at the CJ and the great people of Pulaski County. I wish you all the best, and I look forward to our paths crossing again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.