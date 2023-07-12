Those of my generation, those born in mid twentieth century, and coming of age in the 1960s, notice a dangerous pattern of social and political attitudes, a resurgence of things we thought were overcome, things recognized as inherently unjust, attitudes that were determined inappropriate for our free and democratic society, things that defiled the image of this great democratic experiment.
Legislative maneuvers steeped in anti-isms that result in contractions in the decade-long gains in social justice; prohibitive measures that shackle school systems, and by extension the minds of a generation, from teaching the true and uncensored history of America, and the legal system, from state courts up to the Supreme Court of the United States, are handing down decisions that set the nation in a counterclockwise motion. The recent decision by the Supreme Court on Affirmative Action returns the country to the mid-twentieth century in terms of its quest for equality.
Affirmative action was born out of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. President Lyndon Johnson, a Southern Democrat, established the program by executive order in 1965 to right centuries old injustices. The substantive weight of the program acknowledged that race has been a determinant factor in gaining access to the inroads of America’s the promise. Therefore, underpinned by the Fourteenth Amendment, race may be considered in implementing hiring policies and policies for enrollment in colleges and universities.
The programmatic intention was to level the playing field, grant African Americans and other marginalized minorities equal access with the privileged to opened doors that led to success, professional accomplishments, wealth, and prosperity.
The privileged were to stand shoulder to shoulder at the doors of opportunity, with race being an added weight for the underprivileged.
In less than a decade college and university admission policies, which reserved slots for qualified minorities, were challenged in the courts by Whites who felt discriminated against. Marco DeFunis Jr., University of Washington Law School, and Alan Bakke, University of California Medical School both cited the violation of the Fourteenth Amendment in their pushback against Affirmative Action admission policies. The SCOTUS ruling in favor of Bakke in 1978 gave Affirmative Action programs a black eye and signaled the unravelling of the program’s initiatives.
The Fourteenth Amendment became federal law in 1868. In summary, it guaranteed equal protection under the laws, including formerly enslaved people, authorized punishment to states that abridged citizens’ right to vote, and banned any who engaged in insurrection against the US from holding any civil, military, or elected office without approval of two-thirds of the House and Senate.
In the century that followed ratification, the law consistently failed to protect the rights of African Americans. Affirmative Action, born in the 1960s era of civil rights activism, was to effort correction of 400 years of injustice. It was by the authority of privilege that wrought this great disparity of equality; it is by the authority of privilege, now feeling oppressed by the implementation of corrective measures, that has ended the program’s efforts. Three decades later, SCOTUS, in a 6-3 ruling, killed all Affirmative Action initiatives; violation of the Fourteenth Amendment was the legal precedent.
The admission policies of the University of North Carolina, and Harvard University, violated the equal protection clause. Chief Justice Roberts, writing the majority opinion, stated that the universities’ race-based admission guidelines “cannot be reconciled with the guarantees of the Equal Protection Clause.” Justice Clarence Thomas, in the legacy of the ‘house slave’ – masa we sho had a good crop dis year” – aligned with the majority opinion.
Justice Sotomayor, in her dissenting opinion, argued the opposite, the admission processes are lawful. “The Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment enshrines a guarantee of racial equality. The courts long ago concluded that this guarantee can be enforced through race-conscious means in a society that is not, and has never been, colorblind.”
The nation should feel remorse for allowing a dehumanizing sociopolitical system that inured to the benefit of Whites while disparaging Blacks and other persons of color to remain the status quo for a century and some decades. Affirmative Action was the right thing to do.
Doing what is right is what sets us apart from other nations and societies of tyrannical and dictatorial rule. I’m reminded of this Scripture that speaks to the heart and spirit of this scathing assault on moral justice.
“This is how God’s children and the devil’s children become obvious. Whoever does not do what is right is not of God, especially the one who does not love his brother or sister. “ 1 John 3:10
Norman Franklin is an Evangelist, Ordained Baptist Minister, General Principal of Best Life Coaching LLC.
