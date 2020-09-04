In New York, he was "Tom Terrific."
It was a nickname that fit. Tom Seaver took the baseball world by storm as the National League Rookie of the Year for the woeful New York Mets in 1967.
Just two years later, he was the heart and soul of an unlikely world championship club.
For a kid growing up in the 70s, Seaver was the epitome of a pitcher. He was smart, gutsy and incredibly gifted. His lower body strength provided him a unique, driving delivery that left a spot of dirt on his right knee. It was iconic — and effective. Seaver is one of only 10 pitchers in MLB history with more than 300 wins and 3,000 strikeouts.
Seaver died last week at the age of 75 after battling Lewy Body Dementia and COVID-19.
While Seaver will always be memorialized as Mr. Met, many of us in Reds Country remember him wearing the familiar No. 41 in a Cincinnati uniform.
The Big Red Machine was at its apex in the mid-70s, as an incredible offense led the way to back-to-back world titles in 1975 and 1976.
But in '77, the Los Angeles Dodgers — a balanced, talented team — had overtaken the pitcher-weary Reds. In short, the staff was abysmal. Don Gullett departed to the Yankees in free agency after the 1976 season. Promising '76 rookie Pat Zachary was struggling. Steady Jack Billingham had an ERA north of 5 runs per game. And Woodie Fryman — the veteran left-hander the Reds acquired from the Expos in a ridiculous trade for the legendary Tony Perez — was a complete and utter washout.
Fortunately for the Reds, Seaver and the Mets were in a contract squabble — which made the best pitcher in the league available. In June, the Reds dealt Zachary, popular utility infielder Doug Flynn and outfield prospects Dan Norman and Steve Henderson to New York in exchange for Seaver.
I was elated. Everyone who followed the Reds were ecstatic.
In his first start as a Red, Tom Terrific fired a three-hit shutout in Montreal.
Although the Reds did not catch the Dodgers that year, Seaver was 14-3 with a dazzling 2.34 ERA after the trade. He certainly did his part, but let's give the Dodgers credit — they were pretty darn good.
In 1978, the Reds finished second in the National League West, behind the Dodgers again. In a melancholy year that was to be Sparky Anderson's last as skipper of the Reds, and would see Pete Rose depart after the season in free agency, Seaver was a bright spot. He won 16 games and fired his only career no-hitter against the Cardinals at Riverfront.
Seaver helped lead a surprising Reds team back to the postseason in 1979, but they were swept by the eventual world champion Pirates.
I shudder to think how good the Reds would have been had they been able to land Seaver two years earlier. It would've been nice to have him as a part of the World Series teams.
But despite the absence of any further world championships for the Reds after the trade, we can't dismiss how good Tom was in Cincy. He racked up 75 wins in five-plus seasons, earned two All-Star appearances and was runner-up in the 1981 NL Cy Young Award balloting.
In the early 70s through the championship years, we all wanted to travel to old Riverfront to watch the offense light up the scoreboard.
During the Seaver years, we all counted the days until he was on the mound — that's when we wanted to be in the stands, watching him duel the likes of Don Sutton, James Rodney Richard, Phil Niekro or Nolan Ryan.
While in Cincinnati, Seaver formed an imposing battery with the greatest catcher who ever lived, Johnny Bench. Ironically, Bench was injured when Seaver threw his no-no in '78 — the catcher that night was Don Werner.
In an interview with the New York Daily News after Seaver's death, Bench summed up everything that could be said about the greatest pitcher of his generation: "If you knew him, no words are necessary, and if you didn't know him, no words are adequate."
Fans here in Reds Country will concede Seaver was a New York Met at heart — but we will still cherish the time we were fortunate enough to watch a true master of his craft at work.
