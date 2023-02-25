With the Senate’s adjournment on Friday, we have officially reached the halfway mark on the 2023 30-day Legislative Session. Week four was the most productive yet, as the Senate passed over 20 bills, sending them to the state House of Representatives for consideration.
I want to start with a bill I am proud to have introduced and sponsor, Senate Bill 30. This bill has not passed the Senate yet, but I hope it will soon. It successfully passed the Licensing and Occupations Committee in week four. Senate Bill 30 is a consumer protection measure providing more information on, and easing the process of, canceling automatic renewals of service or product subscriptions.
I’ve heard from a lot of people who get frustrated about how difficult it can be to cancel a recurring subscription once they get signed up. How to do it or who to contact isn’t always clear. Sometimes the price you pay for the initial trial offer isn’t what is automatically charged the next time.
Senate Bill 30 would require businesses be more transparent in subscription details and provide consumers with a simplified means of canceling them. This would mean providing the terms of agreement before a subscription is made, easy means of canceling, making an email, toll-free number and address available to contact, and the ability to cancel a subscription exclusively online. We have included some teeth in the bill and allow the attorney general to recover penalties for each violation of the law and allow a private right to action. The bill also makes necessary exceptions for certain entities like banks.
A bill I was proud to co-sponsor was passed in the Senate in week four, Senate Bill 54. This is another bill to expand the opportunities Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarships (KEES) funds can provide students. It also serves as a needed workforce measure. SB 54 would extend the funds to help students pay for private school education, so long as they are licensed by the Kentucky Commission on Proprietary Education and meets specific requirements. An allowance is specifically made for proprietary schools that focus in one of the state’s five highest demand work sectors or agriculture, which will be determined by the Kentucky Workforce Initiative. Additionally the bill would let students access their awarded scholarship money if they attend an accredited out-of-state high school or a Department of Defense school if their parents are transferred out of state. SB 54 is a student, workforce, and military friendly bill I’m happy to support and hope we can get enacted into law.
The following bills also passed the Senate:
Senate Bill 3 sets up the statutory means for the legislature to allocate funding next year to establish an Educators’ Employment Liability Insurance Program to make sure we are protecting our teachers from legal liabilities that could arise in their performance of their duties as educators. It would cover all certified school district employees.
Senate Bill 5 was sent to the state House of Representatives on Thursday. The bill ensures parents are engaged and have a voice in the decision making process regarding a student’s access to obscene materials that may be inappropriate or harmful to minors.
It defines sex-related materials, programs, or events that a parent may reasonably consider offensive and unsuitable for minors and would require a local school board to adopt a complaint resolution policy to address parent/guardian objections to things they may consider harmful. A complaint could start with a letter to the principal who would have to respond in a certain amount of time and would give parents or guardians the ability to appeal a decision.
Senate Bill 12 is a measure further to address workforce challenges in the health care industry by establishing a physician wellness program and putting in place protective measure for health care workers who utilize it.
Senate Bill 48 adopts the recommendations from the 2022 CHFS Organizational Structure, Operations and Administration Task Force; the most significant being abolishing the Department for Income Support, which administers the Child Support Enforcement Program within the Cabinet and placing child support enforcement with the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office.
The task force learned Kentucky has over $1.4 billion in unpaid child support. The current structure with child support enforcement isn’t working.
Senate Bill 60 makes it easier for licensed motorcycle operators who’ve completed a safety education course and also provides our active duty military personnel—along with their spouses and dependents—the ability to update their motorcycle operator’s endorsement electronically or by mail. This relieves the burden for military personnel stationed outside Kentucky from coming in person to update their licenses. This provision in SB 60 is the latest effort to make Kentucky the nation’s most military-friendly state.
Senate Bill 80 restores protections for health care workers providing care from being assaulted by those they are caring for and also strengthens protection of Kentucky’s children from sexual predators by prohibiting a registered sex offender from loitering within 1,000 feet of a school, playground, day care, public swimming pool, or splash pad. The bill also prohibits registered sex offenders from being the sole operator or occupant of any mobile business within 100 feet of those locations.
Senate Bill 99 puts the process into motion to get a clear understanding and accounting of funds in the East and West Kentucky Relief Funds set up by the Governor. Reports have shown over 200 $1000 checks from the West Kentucky fund were sent to people who were not impacted by the December 2021 tornadoes. The bill would require a thorough report be provided to the legislature before the end of the year.
Other bills passing the Senate included Senate Bills 28, 40, 46, 52, 60, 62, 65, 70, 71, 72, 80, 94, 107, 112 and 135 and two Senate Joint Resolutions, 12 and 54. You can find details on those bills and resolutions and see bill statuses at legislature.ky.gov.
Watch live legislative activity at KET.org/legislature. You can also track the status of other legislation by calling 866-840-2835, legislative meeting information at 800-633-9650, or leaving a message for lawmakers at 800-372-7181.
I certainly want to hear from you if you have any questions or comments about any public policy issue during the ongoing 2023 legislative session. You can contact me at 502-564-8100 or email me at Rick.Girdler@lrc.ky.gov.
Senator Rick Girdler, R-Somerset, represents the 15th Senate District, including Clinton, Cumberland, Pulaski, Russell, and Wayne Counties. Girdler is chair of the Senate Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection Committee and is vice chair of the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee. He also serves as Capital Projects and Bond Oversight co-chair. Additionally, Girdler is a member of the Senate Economic Development, Tourism, and Labor Committee; and the newly formed Senate Families and Children Committee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.