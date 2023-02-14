Lawmakers returned to Frankfort on Tuesday to reconvene following a constitutionally required break in the 2023 30-day legislative session.
We immediately got back to work, passing House Bill 1, which codifies the income tax reduction from 5 percent to 4.5 percent that went into effect on January 1. The bill lowers the income tax to 4 percent beginning on January 1, 2024. Additional tax reform, moving away from taxing production and more emphasis on consumption, not only keeps more money in wage earners' pockets but it builds on the record years of economic success in the commonwealth, primarily because of conservative, pro-business policies enacted by the Kentucky General Assembly.
Along with House Bill 1, the Senate passed House Bill 2 on Wednesday, which provides over $16 million to support the construction of a new veterans center in Bowling Green. The center is the fifth in the state and will provide services to veterans in the south-central region. The need for this funding support is, unfortunately, partly because of high inflation, which has greatly increased the cost of construction.
I understand we all still bear the weight of high inflation and gas prices, but I am always happy to support our veterans and the Republican supermajorities' commitment is to leave more money in your pocket because you know best how to spend your hard-earned income, not the government.
An issue that dominated the media and lawmakers' attention through the session's break involved the state Department of Juvenile Justice. I'm confident you have heard about and followed recent disturbing reports from within the DJJ system, including the sexual abuse of a 16-year-old girl in Adair County and the brutal assault of employees in Bowling Green. Much work is left to be done, but I'm happy to say some legislative efforts have prompted the executive branch to take action to protect our staff and detained youth better.
First, in the 2022 interim, the Legislative Oversight and Investigations Statutory Committee and the Interim Judiciary Committee recommended that DJJ separate those inside facilities based on the severity of the offense and by gender. It's concerning these recommendations were only taken following the terrible story of Adair County's incident.
Nevertheless, the Senate initiated a DJJ working group which met extensively over the session's break. The workgroup communicated its recommendations to Governor Andy Beshear. Recommendations that have been met as of this legislative update include:
· Provide 24/7 Kentucky State Police presence at facilities housing the most violent offenders.
· Identify specific immediate, intermediate, and long-term resources needed to address the crisis and gaps in the law that can aid in the department's efforts.
· Make trauma care available to staff and youth victims in DJJ facilities.
· Develop and maintain a tracking notification system concerning the transportation and status of youth offenders so that parents, legal guardians, and law enforcement entities can be aware.
Still, lawmakers have made recommendations to the Governor that remain unmet, some of which could be the most meaningful. They are:
· Consider replacing department leaders who have failed to create a culture within DJJ where employees and youth can feel safe and begin a nationwide search for qualified replacements. The DJJ workgroup has concluded a toxic culture exists within the department that money alone could never repair.
· Provide unfettered access to cabinet and department officials but, most importantly, the rank and file employees who have indicated fear of retaliation from those above them.
· Allow for an independent inspection of DJJ facilities to determine if health and safety measures are up to expectation and if policies and procedures are being met.
· Explain failures to implement past recommendations.
DJJ workgroup leaders outlined met and unmet recommendations during a press conference on February 2. They also formally requested the state auditor of public accounts to contract with an independent organization for a full audit of DJJ.
The final bill passing the Senate this week was Senate Bill 20, prohibiting the application known as 'Tik Tok' on all state government devices. This bill ensures Kentucky is doing its part to prevent the communist Chinese government from accessing state government information. The bill will now head to the state House of Representatives for consideration.
I was grateful for the opportunity to chair my first meeting of the Senate Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection Committee. The committee was previously chaired by the late Senator C.B. Embry Jr., our colleague who sadly passed away last year. He is missed, and I will do my best to fill the great void he has left in our chamber. In the week two committee meeting, we approved a bill requiring the route between the State Capitol and legislative offices to be reopened after the Governor closed it a couple of years ago. The full Senate can now consider that bill and if passed, it would still allow law enforcement to close the route if they believe a threat would call for its closure. I support the bill because many people, including tourists, enjoy the openness of the capitol campus in Frankfort. I encourage you to make the drive up if you have an opportunity.
In closing, several legislative measures were introduced in week two, including an education-centric bill focused on strengthening parent voices in the school system and another addressing concerns with the state's power grid. Rest assured, your elected officials remain engaged in light of the rolling blackouts some Kentuckians have experienced this winter.
Feel free to share your thoughts throughout the session. Find the status of legislation by calling 866-840-2835, legislative meeting information at 800-633-9650, or leaving a message for lawmakers at 800-372-7181. You can watch and follow legislative activity at KET/org/legislature and Legislature.ky.gov.
I certainly want to hear from you if you have any questions or comments about any public policy issue during the ongoing 2023 legislative session. You can contact me toll-free at 1-800-372-7181 or email me at Rick.Girdler@lrc.ky.gov.
Senator Rick Girdler, R-Somerset, represents the 15th Senate District, including Clinton, Cumberland, Pulaski, Russell, and Wayne Counties. Girdler is the Capital Projects and Bond Oversight Statutory Committee co-chair and is vice chair of the Senate standing committees on Banking and Insurance, and Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection. He also serves as a member of the Senate Standing Committee on Economic Development, Tourism, and Labor; and the newly formed Senate Families and Children Committee.
