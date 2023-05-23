It goes without saying that the 2023 Regular Session was a busy one. From strong fiscal policy to robust education measures, I can say with full confidence that the commonwealth is in a better position than it was just months ago.
Kentucky faces several health challenges, including higher rates of chronic diseases, substance abuse, and health disparities. This is nothing new, we have struggled for decades with health issues and invested billions into public health programs, prevention, and treatment. While we continue addressing each contributing factor, this session we took several steps to improve access to health care by tackling the workforce shortages. It has historically been a tough field to work in, but also one of the most rewarding and we certainly owe a debt of gratitude to those who choose healthcare as their mission field. Here are a few of the bills that cleared the House Health Services Committee and become law this year:
Enhancing healthcare workforce safety – HB 176 requires the Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) to develop guidelines for health facilities conducting workplace safety assessments and creating a workplace safety plan, requires CHFS to audit health facilities for compliance, requires health facilities to provide trainings on the workplace safety assessment and plan. Lastly, House Bill 176 requires health facilities to develop internal reporting requirements for incidents of workplace violence.
Addressing healthcare workforce shortages – HB 200 establishes the framework for an innovative public/private partnership to develop talent and provide training. Funding for this program, to be used for scholarships and financial support to healthcare training programs, will be considered in the next budget cycle.
Ensuring confidentiality and access to mental health services for physicians – SB 12 clarifies that a physician who participates in a wellness program is not required to disclose participation information as a condition of employment, credentialing, licensure, or other requirements. Physicians are still obligated to report impairment to the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure (KBML).
Restructuring pharmacy chain-of-command – SB 37 clarifies that only the pharmacist in charge of an out-of-state pharmacy must be licensed in Kentucky. The measure also changes the membership of the Board of Pharmacy’s advisory board to better represent practice areas and provide appointments to stakeholder groups.
Enhancing organ donation metrics – SB 71 includes other related adults and hospital administrators in the hierarchy of those who can authorize an organ donation to research and science.
Improving nursing quality – SB 110 allows the Kentucky Board of Nursing to suspend or reprimand a licensed nurse who is listed on the adult caregiver misconduct registry or has a substantiated finding of the abuse or neglect of a child. It also changes the composition of the board, incorporates language needed for the KBN to have regulatory authority over Kentucky medication aides, and clarifies three licensure categories for long-term care facilities to provide clarity so that patients and their families understand the expectations of the care they will receive.
Providing public health departments flexibility in hiring — SB 111 eliminates the requirement that a health commissioner of consolidated local governments like Lexington be a physician, instead requiring a minimum of a master’s degree in public health or a related field and at least five years of manageable experience in a health department.
These are just some of the integral measures the General Assembly worked together to pass into law this year. I look forward to seeing the positive impact these laws will have on the industry, and it is my hope you will find a new confidence in our healthcare system as a result of the work done on your behalf.
I would like to hear from you regarding your interest in any of the issues before the Kentucky General Assembly relating to healthcare or otherwise. Feel free to reach out any time through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181 or by email at Shane.baker@lrc.ky.gov. Send me an email f you would like to receive regular email updates, send me an email. For more information, please visit the legislature’s website at legislature.ky.gov.
