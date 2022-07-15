Like pretty much all Somerset High School students from a certain time frame, I have plenty of memories of Jeff Perkins and Clifford Randall.
I went to SHS during the time period that Perkins coached the Briar Jumpers football team, taking over from John Cain. So he wasn’t just “Mr. Perkins.” He was “coach.”
Long after I graduated high school, and would run into the man out in the community, at the grocery store, at a news event, that’s what I’d call him. “Coach.” That was how I knew him.
He never coached me in football — the only time I was ever out on the field was in marching band carrying a sousaphone — but he did coach me behind the wheel. Coach taught Driver’s Ed when I was in school and can claim to be one of two people, along with my dad, who taught me how to drive.
I never took a history class under Randall at SHS, so I didn’t interact with him as much. I remember him being a well-liked teacher, however, someone that other students liked to joke around with in and out of the classroom. Someone who clearly connected with the kids, though I didn’t know that firsthand. Where I did have experience with Randall was in Europe, of all places.
Randall was always the SHS faculty chaperone (or whatever his title was) for the school’s participation in student trips to Europe each summer. I was blessed to have the opportunity to go with other just-graduated classmates and rising seniors in the summer of ‘98. I remember Randall being the easygoing, laissez-faire personality that he always seemed to be from afar in high school. I still have a picture in my photo album from that trip of Randall gathering us all into a big huddle in Venice, giving us some guidelines before we all dispersed to do our own thing in the so-called “Floating City” of Italy.
I remember being impressed with the freedom Randall gave us, and the trust he put in us to be responsible for ourselves and see these beautiful cities on our own when we weren’t doing pre-planned group activities. It was a different world then in many ways, I suppose, but I think that’s what we needed at that point in our lives, and Randall was wise enough to treat us that way, as young adults rather than aging children.
This week — in the span of hours — the Somerset High School community, and the Somerset community as a whole, lost these two great local educators.
I along with many others woke up Thursday to learn that both had passed away. Perkins died on Wednesday at age 71; Randall on Thursday morning at age 70.
(It should be mentioned that students from my SHS era in the mid-to-late ‘90s also recently lost classmate Tennille Komulainen, formerly Tennille Leigh, very unexpectedly last month. She was a wonderful person and a real friend. It’s been a rough summer for those of us who attended the school when all of these people were there at the same time.)
Seeing comments from my fellow SHS alumni on Facebook, it was clear how much both Perkins and Randall meant to so many people and how highly they were thought of. There was a lot of heartfelt reaction to the sad news.
But both men had been making an impact as Briar Jumpers for generations before I came along.
Perkins was a star as a student-athlete on the gridiron in the 1960s, earning the nickname “Slick” for his impressive moves, and earning first-team All-State and even All-American honors. Perkins went on to Morehead, coached for familiar name Wilson Sears in Bowling Green, and came back home in 1978. He taught physical education at Meece Middle School and served as assistant football coach for 18 years on some mighty impressive Jumper teams (several runners-up at the state level) and would take over Men’s Track in the 1980s. But football was what Perkins was always known for best, and he was eventually named head coach and athletic director in 1995, also taking a teaching position at SHS.
Longtime SHS athletic director Bob Tucker, who followed Perkins in that role, recalled how much it meant for this homegrown Jumper to finally get his chance steering the ship.
“He was elated,” said Tucker. “I think it was a dream come true. Of course, to go back to your alma mater and become the head football coach, it was a great feeling.
Coach Cain was a tough act to follow, but Perkins always commanded the respect and admiration of his players, even if his role with them had to change.
“Sometimes it’s easier to be the assistant coach and pat them on the back after the head coach tears them down a little,” said Tucker. “When you’re the head coach, it all falls on you.”
That crash course in being “the man” served him well, however. Perkins would only coach the team for three years, but would return as an assistant principal, then lead the school as principal from 2005-09, after which he also took turns on the Somerset Independent School Board and directing the Alumni Center.
Ultimately, that was Perkins’ legacy as Somerset — not just a great alumnus, but a great leader. A coach. A principal. A board member. And in many ways, the face of Somerset High itself for a whole generation.
“He was very caring about the students, and I thought that was an admirable quality,” said Tucker.
Randall was also a great coach, in the sport of tennis in the ‘80s and ‘90s. His teams at SHS claimed multiple regional titles. As a social studies teacher, he held court in the basement of the school, and also served as an assistant on another kind of court, the basketball hardwood. He also helped form the Central Kentucky Tennis Series, recalled Tucker, spreading the sport through the cities of the region. Randall would eventually retire in 2004.
“He really reached out to recruit students to play tennis, he brought them up playing, and the results paid off,” said Tucker of Randall. “Somerset wasn’t really renowned for tennis, and he brought that program back to life.”
Randall was more than a colleague to Tucker, he was family, a brother-in-law through marriage. He was also a prominent figure in the lives of countless SHS students. Tucker told how current SHS principal Jeff Wesley recently told Randall how much the latter meant to the young former, just out of Science Hill, helping him fit in at Somerset.
“I know he was an excellent teacher,” said Tucker. “We took quite a few trips to Europe, and a lot of kids wanted to go because of him. It was his rapport with the kids that made him outstanding.”
Both Perkins and Randall left their mark on the school district they served in ways that won’t be forgotten by any of the students who crossed their paths. In talking to Tucker, I noted that he recalled much more than I did as I was only at SHS for four years, and he was there for decades.
But that’s the way it was for Randall and Perkins. They were fixtures at an institution where kids came and went, new batches of them every year. They got to know so many fellow human beings, touch so many lives, coach so many individuals into a team, and make so many memories that will be shared by scores and scores of people.
Both men will be missed greatly here on earth. Today, however, Heaven is a little bit more purple and gold.
