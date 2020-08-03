The Commonwealth Journal has recently been encouraged by our parent company, CNHI, to post a code of conduct for our Facebook followers.
It’s pretty simple and direct — if you wish to use the CJ platform to voice your opinions, please do so with respect.
This common sense directive comes at a perfect time.
Every time we post a story about a COVID-19 update, the nasty comments begin to flow from both sides of the political spectrum — and for the life of us, we can’t figure out why this topic needs to be political.
Over the weekend, the staff of The Richmond Register, one of our sister newspapers, covered the Berea Backs the Blue Rally. When the story hit Facebook, The Register page was besieged by posts that contained words and images that simply can’t be repeated in a community newspaper. Yes, we have profanity filters — no, it doesn’t pick up everything.
So our moderators have to sort through the nonsense, deleting posts and, yes, banning users who continue to be ridiculous.
We get quite a bit of interaction on our Facebook page and we welcome it. There’s nothing wrong with constructive conversation with differing opinions. That’s how problems get solved.
However, we need to make one thing absolutely clear.
Our staff simply will not tolerate anyone using our social media sites as a platform to attack other people. And we will not be an instrument to post unvetted information or, worse yet, information that simply isn’t true at all.
So if you post something hateful, it will be removed. If you post misinformation, it will be removed.
If you continue to make nasty comments, it could result in a ban.
This is not a threat.
This is our policy:
“The Commonwealth Journal encourages robust discussion of topics in stories posted on our Facebook page. With that in mind, we ask readers to be civil and respectful in their discussion. Readers will be best served if comments keep to the topic of the story or post. We’re interested in your feedback and ideas.
We reserve the right to remove comments that are false or include information that has not been vetted by officials or appropriate sources. We also will remove hateful and libelous comments, threats, vulgarities, or comments that are racist, sexist, mean-spirited or demean individuals in other ways.
We reserve the right to ban users who do not follow the rules.”
As a newspaper, we obviously feel very strongly about everyone’s First Amendment rights. However, we will not allow our page to be a venue where users attack and demean others.
We echo the voice of our own Congressman Hal Rogers: “You can disagree without being disagreeable.”
We feel that most of our Facebook users will not only follow these simple rules for good behavior, but embrace them.
THE COMMONWEALTH JOURNAL EDITORIAL BOARD is comprised of Mark Walker, General Manager; Jeff Neal, Editor; Steve Cornelius, Sports Editor; Bill Mardis, Editor Emeritus; Mary Ann Flynn, Advertising; Shirley Randall, Production; and Christopher Harris, Staff Writer.
