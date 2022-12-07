If this past weekend didn’t get you in the Holiday Spirit, then nothing will.
A plethora of Holiday related events took place this weekend all over the county.
With the Fountain Square Tree Lightning ceremony on Thursday night to Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade on Saturday evening, Pulaski County was bursting at the seams with Christmas Cheer.
The Tree Lighting ceremony on Thursday set the tone for a historic Pulaski County holiday season. As always, business and homes fill the winter nights with colorful lights and images of the holiday season through the vast landscape of Pulaski County.
But with the recent resurgence of downtown Somerset, the center of the Holiday season celebration looks to be as strong as it ever has. With the bright neon lights of the newly refurbished Virginia Theater and a seasonal ice skating rink located in the center of downtown, local citizens get the feel of the ‘Big City’ Christmas festivities without the ‘hustle and bustle’ of having to share the experience with hundreds of thousand other people.
And while the downtown area was at the heart of the holiday celebration, Christmas activities are taking place all across the county. Pulaski Countians had the option of two skating rinks this year – in the downtown Judicial Center and at the SomerSplash Water Park. Eubank’s ‘Lights in the Park’ and Burnside’s ‘Christmas Island’ are two holiday local light shows with great popularity. Burnside had a Christmas Parade this past weekend, while Eubank will conduct their parade this coming weekend.
Santa has made his way around the county with photo stops at the Somerset Mall, Auto Land, Valley Farm Equipment, Paul’s Discount and various other local locations throughout the month. Several local organizations and churches will conduct their holiday shopping for children campaigns throughout the next several days in hopes that every child in the area will enjoy a happy Christmas.
Holiday shows will be at a premium this year with ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ at the Virginia, First Baptist Church of Bronston’s ‘Journey to Bethlehem’, Science Hill Church of Nazarene’s ‘The Gift of Christmas’, the recent ‘Nutcracker Ball’, and Mark Lowry at the First Baptist Church. Other Holiday events will be happening all over the county now through Christmas.
Without a doubt Christmas shopping is a big part of the Holiday season. The many Holiday activities taking place in the local area can serve as a great escape from the task of trying to find those special gifts for family and friends.
But when you do go shopping, remember to support you friends and neighbors in the local community who might depend heavily on retail sales during this Holiday season. While it might be easy and convenient to shop online, always try to set aside a good portion of your Christmas shopping in the local area, whether it be with a locally-owned retail business or a national brand-named business that employs local people.
