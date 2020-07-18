It is our worst fear as parents: A career criminal with sex offenses against minors on his record, in our neighborhoods stalking young children.
That scenario is exactly what Somerset residents were facing last week. On Monday in a Somerset subdivision, several young girls playing in their yard were approached by an individual who tried to lure them to his vehicle. Fortunately, these kids knew they were in danger and got to safety. The Somerset Police Department was called.
In very short order, our local police department had identified the suspect as Hank William Abbott — a 50-year-old Pulaskian who has had several major brushes with law enforcement.
Abbott was questioned and by noon on Friday, a warrant was issued for his arrest, and he was in custody.
This guy is now behind bars. If he is indeed guilty of the crimes he’s charged with, it’s certainly where he belongs.
Police officers all over the nation have taken a beating lately over the misdeeds of a very few in their ranks.
Certainly bad police officers need to be identified and weeded out.
But good police officers — and the vast majority of them fall into this category — need our support.
We are thankful at the Commonwealth Journal that Chief William Hunt and the Somerset Police Department are comprised of dedicated people determined to keep our community safe.
We are thankful that SPD worked tirelessly last week to put a potential sexual predator in jail before harm could come to one of our precious children.
Whenever we think it might be a good idea to turn our back on police, just remember that without them, it would be difficult to keep people from preying on our kids.
What could be worse?
THE COMMONWEALTH JOURNAL EDITORIAL BOARD is comprised of Mark Walker, General Manager; Jeff Neal, Editor; Steve Cornelius, Sports Editor; Bill Mardis, Editor Emeritus; Mary Ann Flynn, Advertising; Shirley Randall, Production; and Christopher Harris, Staff Writer.
