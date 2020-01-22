At Sunday's Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Community Celebration at First Baptist Church, Somerset Community College's Elaine Wilson noted that there were years in the past when only a few people would show up for such events dedicated to the holiday.
Even as few as could be counted on one's hands.
Over time, that's changed.
And that reflects well on Somerset.
Around 200 people showed up for the celebration this year. That's not an unusual turnout anymore; the sanctuary of the large downtown church is typically approaching being full. Members of different churches come together, elected officials show their support, and a powerful message of cooperation is put forth.
It's good to see people coming together for events like the Community Celebration, the annual Unity Breakfast, and the march downtown.
People of different races, different appearances, different backgrounds, different socio-economic statuses.
Somerset has never really been a hotbed of racial strife, not like the situation the civil rights leader King faced in the deep south when fighting for equal rights for African-Americans, and indeed people of all races.
But that makes it easy to ignore that racism still exists. It didn't end with segregation. We as a society must remain on guard and not become complacent. It's easy to paper over the cracks, but ignoring them can lead to the whole house falling apart.
Coming together as Somerset does on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is an opportunity to remind ourselves of this. That unity is a living, continuing effort, not something that has been achieved and can be forgotten. It's an opportunity to hear from a segment of our population that is still a minority, facing certain kinds of challenges that many of us never have to consider. It's an opportunity to show that part of the population that they are part of this community too, and are supported.
It's good to see community leaders — and there were several — take part in the weekend's events, going into Monday. There can be even more.
Let's keep building on that momentum, and keep Dr. King's dream alive — a dream of everyone coming together in harmony, in communities like Somerset as well as all across the country.
