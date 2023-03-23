As of Monday, March 20th, Spring has officially arrived in Pulaski County. But as we found out on March 3rd, with this new season comes the potential for severe weather. With wind gusts of up to 70 mph here in the county, damage was inevitable. Here at the courthouse and up at the Hal Rogers Fire Training Center, we were fully prepared to meet any scenario the storm brought.
I am very proud of the response from all our departments. We were able to coordinate efforts with our new Director of Emergency Management, Don Franklin, as he oversaw storm preparedness at the Emergency Operations Center in the basement of the Hal Rogers Fire Training Center. We kept our office open here at the courthouse during regular business hours to answer calls from concerned citizens, and then we joined city and county officials at the EOC to continue monitoring the situation through the night.
It was apparent on that Saturday that we needed to join in the Governor’s State of Emergency declaration. Once I made the emergency declaration for Pulaski County, we began the process of assessing the damage and providing our citizens the tools they needed to clean up from the storm. County residents were able to move debris and limbs out to the right-of-way of their property for cleanup and we also kept our compost site out on the 914 Bypass open for free for two weeks providing a place to dispose of trees and limbs damaged by the heavy winds.
For anyone in Pulaski County wanting to report residential damage to FEMA, they can do so by sending the following information to pulaskioem@gmail.com. Send us your name and address and a description of any structural damages including pictures if available. Also let us know if the structure was insured. Only primary residences will be assessed by FEMA. No outbuildings, barns, garages (including vehicles/boats), or summer/vacation/secondary homes are eligible.
Something else that arrives with springtime is the beginning of camping season at Pulaski County Park. We have already had major success in booking our holiday and seasonal packages. One of the promises I made during the campaign was that I was going to do my best to give Pulaski Park back to the citizens of the county. With 80 percent of all holiday and seasonal package sales going to local residents, I believe we’ve done that. With that many locals scheduled from April to November, Pulaski Park belongs to Pulaski County. If you want to book a shelter or campsite, feel free to contact our Park Manager at (606)687-4670 or call us here at the courthouse.
Next month we’ll talk about some of the initiatives we are undertaking to keep Pulaski County moving forward. If you have any questions, feel free to give me a call. The direct line to the office is (606)678-4853 and you can also reach me at my email address which is mtodd@pcgovt.com.
God Bless You All and God Bless Pulaski County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.