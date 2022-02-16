Since 2018, the Kentucky General Assembly has worked to make sure every school in the commonwealth has trained police presence to protect our children.
On Tuesday, National School Resource Officer Appreciation Day, all of our local schools celebrated the SROs in our county: Officer Jordan Hoseclaw at Somerset High School, Officer Pete Langdon at Meece Middle School, and Officer Billy Bolin at Hopkins Elementary; Officer Gary Pence at Science Hill School; and Jeff Phillippi, Travis Rogers, John Anderson, David Cornett, Alex Wesley, Chris Fisher, and Doug Boyd in Pulaski County Schools.
Thanks to these guys — and the hard work of state lawmakers — we can feel just a little bit better about the safety of our kids during the school day.
On National SRO Appreciation Day, the Kentucky House passed HB 63 — a measure that would require Kentucky school districts to have an officer assigned to each campus by August. But House lawmakers included a provision recognizing that many districts are struggling to meet the standard because of insufficient funding or law enforcement understaffing.
Under the bill, those districts would work with the state school security marshal to work out a plan to achieve the expectation of having a school resource officer at each campus.
The bill is a companion to 2019's Senate Bill 1, which called for more police presence in Kentucky schools.
Oddly enough, several legislators spoke out against the bill on Tuesday, which passed the House 78-17 and now moves on to the Senate for approval.
In explaining her “no” vote, Rep. Attica Scott, D-Louisville, said she’s heard from "student constituents" who have had negative interactions with SROs. Scott believes the General Assembly should focus on other ways to improve school safety.
“We must work to ensure we have stronger anti-bullying policies, suicide prevention measures and common sense gun safety measures, which we, as a body, have failed to address time and time again,” Scott said. “We should be prioritizing mental health resources, such as trained professionals in our schools, not armed guards.”
Scott is right about dealing with the mental health side of the issue. Senate Bill 1 did provide for additional counseling in schools.
However, a counselor cannot prevent violence once a potential shooter is in the building. Only an armed officer can do that.
Also, SROs have worked hard in our schools to curtail bullying — they are a part of the solution to that problem as well.
Democratic lawmaker, Rep. Josie Raymond, asked what supporters would say to a child who is scared to see “a gun on anybody’s hip in their school building?”
GOP Rep. Jason Nemes later replied: “I would say, ’thank God that officer is there to protect you.”
Amen to that.
Look, it's a little sad that we have to put armed guards in our schools. But the need to have them there is our reality.
School shootings, unfortunately, have been a fact of our existence over the past decade or so. The 2012 tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newton, Conn., is truly a day of infamy. It left 20 beautiful children and six adults dead. One has to wonder if those precious lives would have been saved if Sandy Hook had a School Resource Officer in the building that day.
We are doing better in Kentucky — and have great SRO presence in our local schools — but because of funding issues, over half of schools in the commonwealth still do not have an active SRO.
That needs to change.
Funding for SROs must be a priority for Kentucky schools.
Nothing is more precious than our children — and we need to do whatever is possible to protect them.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.