This is an era where the public's trust of elected officials — no matter where they sit on the political spectrum — is at an all-time low.
So why do Kentucky lawmakers seem primed to weaken the Commonwealth's Open Records Law?
Lawmakers in the Kentucky House voted 71-27 last Friday to advance a bill that imposes a residency requirement on open records requests and gives lawmakers the ability to deny requests without the option of appeal. It now heads to the Senate for a committee hearing.
The four men who represent portions of Pulaski County — Republicans Shane Baker, David Meade, Ken Upchurch and Josh Branscum — all voted in favor of House Bill 312.
The Kentucky General Assembly, quite frankly, is notorious for "tacking" verbiage onto bills. The Open Records Law changes were added as a last-minute amendment to a bill dealing with financial institutions— which makes no sense whatsoever.
“This bill would reduce government transparency, and legislators are rushing it into law in a non-transparent way,” Society of Professional Journalists’ Bluegrass Chapter President Tom Eblen said. “If legislators have legitimate issues with the Open Records Act, they should be willing to debate them in public. Many taxpayers don’t think we need more government secrecy.”
I am disappointed to say that the Kentucky Press Association, of which the Commonwealth Journal is a member, did not oppose the bill.
KPA General Counsel Jon Fleischaker, who largely wrote the Open Records Law in 1976, told the Society of Professional Journalists that negotiations by KPA, legislative leaders and the Kentucky League of Cities eliminated proposals that would have kept preliminary and economic-development records secret, and would have allowed individual legislators to decide whether to release records relating to themselves. KPA said its agreement not to oppose the bill prevented changes that would have “devastated the public’s right to know critical information about the state.”
But this law isn't necessarily about media outlets — it's about tax-paying citizens. Open records and open meetings laws were written to make government more accountable to its constituents. While journalists use these laws to keep the public informed, most open-records requests are made by members of the public, not reporters.
If passed, only Kentucky residents, businesses and news organizations would be able to file requests. The measure also permits public officials to respond to requests within five days instead of three. The Office of the Attorney General would also be tasked with creating a standard request form for public agencies to use.
Another part of the bill would nullify a 2019 Kentucky Supreme Court ruling allowing the Franklin Circuit Court to hear appeals of requests that have been denied by the Legislative Research Commission. Instead, appeals would be heard by a panel of legislative leadership from both parties, and there would be no option for an appeal or judicial review, essentially giving the legislature the last word.
In short, this bill would allow legislators to be the sole judges on what information is released to the public.
While the Kentucky Press Association does not oppose the bill, about a dozen other groups and individuals co-signed a letter from the Kentucky Open Government Coalition warning that the legislation would “create unneeded and unwanted impediments to public access” and would not ease the burden on public agencies. The letter went to Senate leaders on Tuesday.
I certainly hope the Kentucky Senate will take a long look at this bill and opt not to finagle with our Open Records Law.
Lawmakers need to be more transparent than ever these days — they don't need to be shielding their actions from constituents.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Contact him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com.
