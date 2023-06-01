This spring approximately 3.2 million students will graduate from high school. After graduation, 62% of them will enroll in some advanced educational setting. Not every graduate, however, opts for additional education or enters the work force.
The “Failure to Launch” phenomena occurs when these young adults avoid making the transition into adulthood. Developmental psychologists see the first five stages in human development consisting of Infancy, Toddlerhood, Childhood, Adolescence, and Adulthood. Navigating these stages entails a number of challenges, but the transition from adolescence to adulthood has been called the most far-reaching. In America, the expected outcome of reaching adulthood is to become independent and leave the nest.
Steve Patchin, formerly the director of career services at Michigan Technological University, says that Gen Z graduates are money-driven, and don’t like debt, enjoy travel, but are prone to anxiety. They are exceptionally concerned about work/life balance in their careers. Many of them identify as gamers, and video/computer games dominate much of their leisure time. These digital natives constantly employ social media and are dependent upon it for socialization and information.
Patchin says “This generation of grads has experienced an unprecedented upheaval in their K-12 education experience with the COVID epidemic. Many went from socialization to isolation and back.”
Boston University psychologist Ellen Hendriksen cautions “But when young adults stay at home, don’t search for a job or contribute financially, and begin to withdraw from the world, we have the foundation of failure to launch.” She also says that unrealistic goals, failing to take responsibility for one’s action, and a lack of motivation are also usually present. This goes beyond the period of partial dependence most individuals experience as they complete their education and get started in a career.
The vast majority of failure to launch cases are young men and their numbers have steadily increased. In 1953, 98% of men ages 25-54 were working or looking for work. Currently that number has dipped to less than 88%. What are these men, too old for school and too young for retirement, doing? According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics they average nearly seven hours each weekday in leisure activities such as relaxing, playing video games, and watching TV. This data only reinforces what Hendriksen calls “the basement-dwelling man-child” stereotype, which can result in feelings of shame and alienation.
Men probably outnumber women in failures to launch because of traditional expectations that men should be self-reliant and independent. This creates additional pressure for many young men who may experience a greater sense of failure if they are unsuccessful.
The trend of refusing to learn to drive, maybe closely related to failure to launch. Some of these young people have little interest in driving and with Uber, alternative transportation is readily available. Driving can also be expensive and environmentally unfriendly. Driving takes you away from the comfort and safety of home. There seems to be some degree of agoraphobia associated with failure to launch.
Perhaps most importantly, however, driving also has traditionally symbolized freedom for American teens. Refusal to learn to drive is another way of rejecting adult roles and responsibilities. Noted psychoanalyst Erich Fromm believed the two primary human needs were freedom and belonging. In his book “Escape from Freedom” Fromm says that freedom can be uncomfortable and it is ultimately something we either embrace or escape. This is clearly the case in the transition to adulthood with its greater freedom but also greater and frightening responsibilities.
Explanations for the failure to launch phenomena abound. Social scientists point to the economy, the job market, the cost of living, and graduates’ reluctance to take on massive debt.
Some authorities believe that growing up with digital devices and social media has created a generation of observers of life, rather than participants in it. Reality television and social media create a sense of being alienated from real-life experience, resulting in individuals having only vague notions of their own interests, ambitions, and passions.
Some parenting behaviors might contribute to failure to launch. Helicopter parenting can set some children up for dependent behavior. The more involved the parents are, the more dependent children become. Parents display varying degrees of “prolematophobia” which is the fear of witnessing your children’s distress or discomfort. This fear may prevent parents from properly disciplining children, not allowing their children to experience the consequence of their actions, and discouraging children from assuming adult responsibilities.
Occasionally an individual may be too comfortable in a situation and lack sufficient anxiety to motivate needed change. Psychological factors that may block successful transition into adulthood include fear of failure, low self-esteem, anxiety, trauma and other mental health issues.
Ellen Hendriksen concludes, “All these things may be keeping young adults at home, but the defining feature of failure to launch is foot dragging, delaying, stalling, or flat-out refusal to participate in life.” The transition to adulthood is a gradual process involving multiple steps rather than a single event. It requires an accumulation of academic, interpersonal, and practical skills that allow the individual to accept responsibilities, solve problems, and develop achievable goals.
Hesitancy to step out to independence often can be overcome with help in enhancing self-confidence, and improving goal-setting. It also may require learning how to exercise independent decision-making and identifying and developing interests. Most important, however, is establishing a success narrative. This is a plan as to how you will successfully make your transition. It includes what you need to learn and practice and the steps you will take.
If people think transitioning in to adulthood is difficult (and it is) just wait until they try transitioning into retirement. That’s really frightening.
Terry L. Stawar, Ed.D., lives in Jeffersonville and teaches psychology at Ivy Tech Community College.
