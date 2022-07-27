The family of Steve Fischer has done it again!
“Mr. Fischer was gracious again,” exclaimed Somerset Mayor Alan Keck. “He wanted (Somerset) to build another park and he saw the success of the first one. He committed $100,000 and that really was the impetus for us to say, ‘Hey, this is possible’.”
After years of financially funding local business ventures including revitalization, the industrial foundations, the Chamber of Commerce, and in education, Fisher has set his sights on building something to entertain the future generations of younger Somerset citizens.
In a 2018 interview, Fischer stated,”As I traveled around the country in taking my grand-girls to parks between Washington, Florida, and St. Louis, I begin to think how I could give back tangibly to the community.”
And in that same year (2018), the Fischer family funded the construction and completion of the state-of-the-art playground facility Fischer Fun Park at SomerSport.
Almost four years later, to the day, Fischer has funded another city fun park. This colorful state-of-the-art playground will be located on the west end of Rocky Hollow Park.
Over the past year, Rocky Hollow Park has received a lot of upgrade attention. and with another Fischer Fun Park in the works, Rocky Hollow will entertain legions of young children for years to come.
“Rocky Hollow is an incredible park,” stated Keck. “I’m so thankful for our staff. They cleaned it up and they made it safer. The walking trails are now flat and perfect. The disc golf is back and now we’re going to have a, world-class all-inclusive playground and a splash pad for downtown kids. Anybody in Somerset and Pulaski County come enjoy. and what a great thing, the city council and Mr. Fischer has allowed.”
Keck stated that he and the city council members were all overwhelmed by Fischer’s continuous generosity and his vision to provide safe and enjoyable playgrounds for the children of our local community.
Fischer came back to Mayor Keck and the Somerset city council with an offer they couldn’t refuse by saying, “You know, this first one was such a blessing and the feedback was so tremendous. I’d like to help the community again. I want to help kids again and families. and if I did a hundred grand, would you all look at doing something else?”
The new multi-colored playground, which will be accessible to wheelchairs and walkers, can be easily seen from the intersection of S. Richardson Street and S. Main Street.
“We’re going to have something incredible in another part of town now,” Keck stated. “We wanted to honor (Mr. Fischer’s) generosity by building something special. and I think that’s what we’ve done.”
