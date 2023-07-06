I write to commend and comment on the recent editorial written by Jamie Lucke, on tobacco free legislation.
Not infrequently those watching television remain exposed to a never-ending succession of advertisements concerning cancer treatment centers, and the success they have achieved. Cancer treatment remains complex and expensive; prevention of cancer is relatively inexpensive and straight forward. Since statistics demonstrate that well over 50% of all malignancy is preventable by behavior modification (tobacco cessation et al) and simple screening interventions (colonoscopy, mammography, HPV vaccination), Ms. Lucke’s points concerning an extensive media campaign to promote these behaviors would seem elementary.
It goes beyond stating that this state’s excise tax on tobacco products should not be 37th but 1st.
Why not in a state that continues to allow its citizens, usually its poor citizens, to die prematurely due to malignancy and cardiovascular disease?
I am happy for progress, but think low hanging fruit, ie prevention, still receives far less attention than it should.
We can and must do better.
