Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.