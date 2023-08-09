The African Americans were the subject of scrappy debates in the mid-1800; they were at that time enslaved Africans, nonetheless, the question of their status caused churches and their denominational conventions to split, divided families and catapulted the nation into a war that left our native battlefields stained with the blood of more than 600,000 dead.
It’s history. We don’t like it, but the axiom is true, if you don’t know your history, you are doomed to repeat it.
In the twenty-first century, the African American is again the focus of the push and pull between opposing ideologies: how do we accurately introduce African American studies into K-12 curricula. It must be polished, it must be in processed form and unoffensive. Florida, under the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential hopeful, is setting the standards.
Florida rejected the Advanced Placement African American Studies Course in January; it indoctrinates students to a political agenda. Henry Louis Gates Jr., Evelyn Brooks-Higginsbotham, and Robert Patterson, astute scholars of African American studies, lent their acumen, along with 300 professors from more than 200 colleges nationwide, including HBCUs, to creating the course.
The course was designed to give students a firm foundation of facts and evidence with an interdisciplinary of history, the arts and social sciences.
“Never before have high school students had the opportunity to engage with African American history and culture in such depth and coherence,” Dr. Gates said, describing the depth the course offers. “The course begins with ancient African kingdoms and traces a path from slavery to freedom.” The era of Reconstruction, Black Codes, Jim Crow and the Civil Rights Movement are also factually presented. In Florida’s anti-woke environs, the course was perceived as surreptitious Critical Race Theory indoctrination.
A quote made famous by Jack Nicholson, a leading actor in the 1992 film ‘A Few Good Men’ comes to mind: “you can’t handle the truth.” But life does not imitate art, we can and must handle the truth about our history.
In late July, the Florida Board of Education approved their new K-12 curriculum for social studies, including a section of African American History. A 13-member African American History Standards Workgroup created standards for the curriculum; the standards were submitted for review by the African American History Task Force. The Florida Board of Education unanimously approved the new standards.
The new standards require that American history, African American history is presented in a non-offensive teaching format that causes no one, because of their race or social status, to feel guilt or psychological distress because of a privileged life. Dr. William Allen, a conservative African American political scientist, who served on the volunteer revisionist committee, defends the more palatable representation of African American history.
This new standard, the truth we can accept, leaves out Florida’s role in slavery and the oppression of African Americans, identifies racism and acts of prejudice with out context or details, victim-blames Black communities – acts of aggression by and against Blacks, and requires teaching that enslaved people learned valuable skills they employed in their lives, careers and communities after the end of enslavement.
Most of the history standards workgroup opposed inclusion of the final language on slavery, only two members, Dr. Allen, and Frances Presley Rice, both conservative Black Republicans, pushed for the whitewashed language.
The African American has been forced to live in the culture and social constructs that history wrote for us, we have handled it, excelled in spite of it; this generation of leaders traversing through K-12 can and must handle the truth about our history. How else will they be equipped to lead.
