While the legislative interim continues and my colleagues and I meet regularly
with our committees on your behalf to craft the legislative agenda for the 2024 Regular Session, summer is in full swing here in the commonwealth, and there is no time like the present to get out and see the best of what this beautiful state has to offer.
“Staycations” have become a staple in homes across the country, and especially here in the Bluegrass State. According to some studies, as much as 67% of families regularly go on a staycation, or have one planned
for the near future.
In our area alone, we have attractions such as Lake Cumberland and Laurel Lake. These natural assets support our local economy and one another in a time that is integral to the overall success of our communities,
and what better way to spend a staycation than to explore your own back yard?
Coming out of the heat of COVID-19, the tourism industry by-and-large was struggling to make a full recovery. In 2022, we worked together to craft a fiscally responsible budget that made major historic investments
in our communities for everything from replacing aging and antiquated water lines to building technology centers to educate our next generation. I am happy to report that those investments included $75 million in federal Covid-relief funds to help our local
tourism agencies recover from the deadening impact of the state’s shutdown due to Covid. As a result of this funding, tourism agencies and venues have survived, and some have come through stronger and ready to entertain, educate, and offer the people of this
state and all those who visit a world class experience.
If a summer staycation is on your agenda, you do not have to look far for options. With our beautiful lakes, ATV and horseback riding trails throughout southeastern Kentucky, amusement parks, the Kentucky Horse
Park, and several other options, Kentuckians have access to robust excursions ranging in possibilities.
Also, Kentucky State Parks offer a diverse array of natural beauty, outdoor recreational activities, and cultural experiences. Nestled within the state’s picturesque landscapes, these parks provide a sanctuary for
both locals and visitors alike. With state parks scattered throughout the state, each one boasts its own unique features and attractions.
From the majestic waterfalls of Cumberland Falls State Resort Park to the breathtaking views of Red River Gorge in Natural Bridge State Resort Park, nature enthusiasts can immerse themselves in Kentucky’s stunning
scenery. Hiking trails, camping grounds, and fishing spots abound, providing ample opportunities for outdoor adventures and relaxation.
Kentucky’s lakes, rivers, and creeks offer a great way to keep cool. Did you know we have more navigable miles of waterways than any state except Alaska? A few days at Western Kentucky’s Lake Barkley or Kentucky
Lake can include boat rentals, water skiing, and some world class fishing. Did you know that Lake Cumberland in southcentral Kentucky is the world’s largest manmade lake in terms of shoreline?
Beyond their natural wonders, Kentucky State Parks also offer a glimpse into the state’s rich history and heritage. Old Fort Harrod State Park in Harrodsburg showcases a reconstructed fort from the late 18th century,
while My Old Kentucky Home State Park in Bardstown invites visitors to explore the stately mansion that inspired Stephen Foster’s famous song.
For those seeking recreational activities, many state parks offer golf courses, swimming pools, and marinas. Additionally, various educational and interpretive programs are available, allowing visitors to learn
about Kentucky’s flora, fauna, and cultural significance.
Kentucky State Parks provide a haven for families, outdoor enthusiasts, and history buffs, offering a wide range of activities and attractions amidst the state’s natural splendor. Whether it is hiking, camping,
exploring historic sites, or simply basking in the tranquility of nature, these parks offer unforgettable experiences for all who venture into their embrace.
While you take time to plan either a last-minute trip for this season or next year’s festivities, consider exploring what Kentucky has to offer. After all, a dollar spent here is a dollar towards keeping local tourism
alive. From Mammoth Cave to Breaks Interstate Park, there are endless adventures to seek.
Even though we are not in session now, I want to hear from you regarding your questions or concerns. I can be reached here at home or through the toll-free message line at 1-800-372-7181. You can also contact me via e-mail at shane.baker@LRC.KY.GOV.
