In a year when leachate and forever chemicals in the lake have been the overwhelming main topics of several city council meetings, the Somerset Water and Wastewater Services have been unjustly targeted by some citizens due to their fear of the unknown.
On Tuesday at the annual Kentucky-Tennessee Water Professionals Conference, the Somerset Water Services was honored as the best water plant and distribution system in the state of Kentucky – in the mid-size category. Even while thousands of gallons of leachate was being processed through the local wastewater treatment facility, the Clean Water Professionals of Kentucky and Tennessee, and the Kentucky/Tennessee Section of the Water Works Association deemed Somerset’s Water Services to be the best in the state for their overall water quality.
Like a giant snowball rolling down the side of a wintery mountain, unfounded concern grew among a group of Somerset citizens that the dumping of landfill leachate into our local wastewater treatment plant could potentially increase the risk of exposure to the dreaded Per- and poly-fluoroakyl substances – called PFAS or forever chemicals.
PFAS received the moniker “forever chemicals” because their carbon-fluorine chains are among the strongest chemical bonds in nature. Once they’re in an ecosystem, they persist for an extremely long time. PFAS are a group of more than 12,000 chemicals that don’t break down in the environment. That’s by design – these chemicals repel water and oil, and are applied to everything from food packaging and cosmetics to stain-resistant furniture and toilet paper.
The EPA claims exposure to PFAS increases the risk of various cancers and organ damage. The chemicals can also suppress the immune system and interfere with the body’s natural hormones.
Although PFAS just became a ‘hot topic’ in Somerset in the last several years, the first PFAS was invented in the 1930s, and the federal government was alerted about its harms in the 1990s.
Today, nearly 30,000 companies are using these chemicals, putting them into rivers, landfills and the air, according to a review of government data by the Environmental Working Group. And while the EPA has been trying to determine and control the effects of PFAS in our drinking water, they have not put a stop to the companies that are producing or dumping the PFAS.
Polluters can keep putting PFAS into our water supplies, while water utilities are taking them out, and the Somerset Water Services were just recognized as the best water utilities in the state.
According to the National Waste & Recycling Association, Americans have either direct or indirect exposure to PFAS through food packaging, makeup foundation, lipstick, dust, carpets, landfill leachate, and even rain water.
For years, federal and state environmental officials said the levels of forever chemicals found in Kentucky drinking water were safe, but last year the EPA revised that risk saying even extremely low levels of the chemicals can present a health risk.
PFAS have already been found throughout the Ohio River, in every major Kentucky watershed, and in every fish sampled in lakes and streams across the state.
Therefore, we know that traces of PFAS do exist in our water, but we do not know how much exposure to PFAS can be linked to certain health risks.
As concerned citizens, we must now push our environmental protection agencies to put tighter restrictions on the companies producing and dumping PFAS. Also, we must hold our environmental protection agencies accountable in their enforcement of the testing and treatment of our water to limit our exposure to the PFAS.
For the citizens of Somerset, it is reassuring to know that our local water services is the best in the state at what they do.
Congratulations to the Somerset Water Services for being recognized as the best in the business, and thanks for your hard work in keeping our drinking water the safest and the cleanest.
