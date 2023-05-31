We celebrate Memorial Day to appreciate and to celebrate those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for the freedom of our lifestyles with their lives. They gave themselves to sacrifice on battlefields both foreign and domestic. It didn’t matter the ethnicity of the fallen, whether White, Black or Brown, Native American or Asian Pacific, red blood spilled from their mortal wounds onto the battlefield grounds, and their souls departed together from the terrestrial to the ethereal, from the temporal to the eternal.
The first national Memorial Day was held in Arlington National Cemetery on May 30, 1868. The dead from the great and terrible sanguine war that pitted the nation against itself were commemorated; more than 600,000 died for the cause of political autonomy. Fallen soldiers of the Blue and the Gray were buried in Arlington. Death nullified the intransigence that left armed conflict as the only solution.
The first burials were not segregated; Black soldiers and women were buried alongside white soldiers; that practice would change within a few months. I don’t think the dead objected; death is the ultimate equalizer. Section 13, in the western part of the cemetery, holds most of the White soldiers, Black soldiers, and freed African Americans are buried in Section 27.
Three years earlier, in 1865, a group of Blacks, one month freed from slavery, organized the first Declaration Day commemoration.
The Washington Race Course and Jockey Club, located in Charleston, South Carolina, had been repurposed as a prison for captured Union soldiers. Nearly three hundred prisoners died from disease and exposure; prisoners were housed in the infield; minimal care was provided. The dead were buried in a mass grave behind the grandstands.
When Charleston fell, the Confederate army hastily evacuated; the now former slaves remained; the first thing the emancipated Blacks did was to give the dead Union prisoners an honorable burial. They exhumed the mass grave and buried the Union soldiers in a new cemetery. They built a tall, whitewashed fence around it inscribed with these words: “Martyrs of the Race Course.”
Their commemoration was with heartfelt appreciation, gratefulness, and a desire to bring dignity to their remains, their sacrifice. Memorial Day commemorations, with less poignance than the first observance, continue to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice; observance has expanded to include honoring the lives of all our loved ones who have passed from this life. With reverent memories, we decorate their graves.
Our prayers that your Memorial Day was filled with reverent memories of those whose lives were a sacrifice for us.
Norman Franklin is an Evangelist, Ordained Baptist Minister, General Principal of Best Life Coaching LLC.
