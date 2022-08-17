A while back my wife Diane and I traded our old pickup truck for a SUV crossover. Shortly after we bought it, we took the car on a trip down south.
One evening in Lafayette Louisiana, I backed our new car into the bumper of a very large truck in a restaurant parking lot, crumpling the back fender. I know I wasn’t being careful enough, but I was sure that a warning alarm would sound if I got too close to the other vehicle. I felt bad about this all the way home, although the distinctive fender now helps us recognize our car in crowded parking lots.
Getting upset over such imperfections is a kind of vicarious perfectionism. Instead of having to be perfect yourself, you believe your possessions must be perfect. The objects we own quickly become ego extensions, so if they are flawed, it diminishes confidence and eats away at self-esteem. You also feel like a failure because it was your negligence that cause this to happen in the first place. Even now when I think about the fender, Taylor Swift’s song, “This is why we can’t have nice things,” plays in my head.
Perhaps even worse is the fact that this was history repeating itself. When I graduated from college, I bought my very first new car, a tiny MG Midget. The day I brought it home, I accidentally backed my brother’s station wagon into it, putting a permanent dent in the grill. It felt like I’d never get over that.
There are probably a number of reasons why these things occur. Studies show that people who are prone to get over-excited, are more likely to get involved in such accidents than the general population. These individuals have difficulty focusing their attention and are easily distracted. When I was in elementary school, I bought an expensive water gun that I had been coveting for months. I was so excited I rode my bicycle home from the store as fast as I could, so I could play with it. Just as I approached my house, my bike hit some loose gravel and I took a spill. I got a skinned knee, and my treasured water gun was totally destroyed. It was demoralizing, but prophetic.
Driving a vehicle that you have no experience with, may set the stage for some of these disasters. When our oldest son was in high school, Diane and I bought him a motor scooter to drive to school and his supermarket job. The day we brought the scooter home Diane decided to give it a try. When she hit the gas, the scooter lunged forward, shot across the street, and fell over. Diane was pretty much unscathed, but the brand new scooter got a nasty scrape for which our son has not yet forgiven us.
Sigmund Freud, the founder of psychoanalysis, once said that there were no accidents and I have wondered if the damage that I inflicted on at least two new cars had some unconscious motive. Perhaps unconsciously I realized that I didn’t deserve a perfect new car and had to express my unworthiness in some way.
Perhaps having a new car created too much tension and putting a dent in it was a way to end the anxiety-inducing suspense. Psychotherapists sometimes direct their patients to deliberately create imperfections, when they are struggling with obsessive perfectionism. It’s a form of exposure therapy intended to desensitize folks to the anxiety that imperfections can elicit.
When we lived Florida, I was told about someone who deliberately created an imperfection. At the mental health center where I worked, the children’s program had a beautifully decorated playroom. I noticed, however, there was some black scribbling on the walls. A coworker told me that the day the room was completed the director, at the time, took one look at the it and said, “It’s a really nice playroom, but it’s too perfect. No kid will ever feel comfortable in here.” Then he took a black marker and proceeded to scribble on the pristine walls. Interestingly he didn’t create an imperfection to reduce his own apprehension, he did it to reduce someone else’s.
Psychologist Matt Johnson, from Harvard, says that perhaps best “entry point” for understanding the psychology of imperfection is the Japanese notion of Wabi-sabi. This is the term use to describe a particular vision of the world, in which flaws are valued. It translates as “the beauty of imperfection”. This concept is reflected in crafts, such as Kintsugi, or pottery repair. If a favorite ceramic piece gets broken, instead of hiding cracks, they’re filled in with a gold-colored lacquer to emphasize them. Richard Powell, author of Wabi-sabi Simple, says that the Wabi-sabi philosophy can help people accept and appreciate the fact that life itself is temporary, incomplete, and imperfect.
Today imperfections, like distressed wood or fabric are very popular. In the 80-year-old house we previously owned, we found some really old kitchen cabinets in our basement. They had thick cracked blue-green paint on the inside of the doors, that made interesting designs. Evidently vintage-furniture buffs are always trying to tracking down such pieces with these imperfections. There are even products that simulate this effect, because it’s so desirable.
Matt Johnson asserts that the pursuit of perfection is ultimately inauthentic and invariably disappointing. He says, “Instead, an acceptance, and even a celebration, of imperfection can liberate one from this self-imposed strain.” I’m not sure that I can celebrate that crumpled fender yet, but a little gold paint couldn’t hurt.
Terry L. Stawar, Ed.D., imperfect as always, teaches psychology at Ivy Tech Community College in Sellersburg and lives in Jeffersonville. He can be reached at tstawar@gmail.com.
