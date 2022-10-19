We have been taking a challenge this month. Can you commit some time each day to read the Bible — even if it is only one verse a day? Will even reading the Bible this way make a difference in your life? It is never too late this month to join the challenge. You cannot know until you try.
Reading the Bible seems to have several benefits. In addition to it providing standards for life, reading Scripture shapes understanding of purpose for life. Regular Bible reading establishes a spiritual perspective for living. It teaches us how to relate to God. Scripture affirms our value.
Value is such a fluid thing, isn’t it? The value of the companies represented in the stock market changes several times each day. The value of my retirement portfolio fluctuates and has less value today than it did several days ago. Who really determines value?
At the end of August of this year, a 1952 Mickey Mantle rookie baseball card sold for a record $12.6 million. It represents the most ever paid for a sports memorabilia item. The same card sold for just over $6 million a year ago. The card itself probably sold for a nickel in 1952. It is worth that amount of money to the person or business that was willing to pay that price for the card.
The other day I went into a restaurant and browsed through the menu. A soft drink could be ordered with the meal for $3.99 with free refills. I determined that the cola in a small glass filled with ice was not worth $3.99 to me. I ordered a glass of water instead. Everyone at the table next to mine decided the cola was worth $3.99 to each of them. Some restaurants don’t charge that much for the same cola. It wouldn’t surprise me if some restaurants charge more.
Value is set by the person willing to pay the price.
The Bible teaches you lessons about the value of your life — of any human’s life, for that matter. The book of Psalms lays an important foundation about value. It starts by defining the value of God. The Scripture presents Him as eternal, majestic, holy, all-knowing, all-powerful, gracious and loving. God is the pinnacle upon which all value is measured.
The book offers several characteristics of the nature of God. The Psalms that are considered “royal” hold a magnificent place in the collection of Hebrew poetic literature. Almost every Jewish theologian agrees that these Psalms speak of things that will take place during the times of the Messiah. Ultimately, these psalms proclaim the fundamental principle that the Lord reigns.
“The Lord reigns.” You don’t have to say it in so many words to believe its truth and understand its implications. The phrase “The Lord reigns” is the cry at the outset of several of these psalms (Psalm 93:1; Psalm 96:10; Psalm 97:1; Psalm 99:1; compare with Psalm 47:8). There is a distinct difference in the flavor of these verses when compared to a timeless statement like Psalm 95:3. If nothing else, the phrase should end with an exclamation mark!
Considering God as royal helps us better understand Him. Kings in the ancient world served in leadership first representing the king’s reign to people. The king displayed his values and personality to his own people. He also served as the kingdom’s greatest ambassador to the outside world. The robe represented the attire of the king in this role with people.
The psalmist tells us the Lord is “robed in majesty” (Psalm 93:1). This is a Hebrew poetic expression associating God with His glory and how He demonstrates that glory in His creation. Webster defines majesty as sovereign power, authority or dignity. The sovereignty of God is the teaching that God is the supreme authority of everything and that all things are under His control. Easton’s Bible Dictionary defines God’s sovereignty as His “absolute right to do all things according to His own good pleasure.” The question is whether God’s sovereignty is consistent with the ability of humans to make meaningful decisions.
Genesis relates to us that we have value because we are made in God’s image. We relate to the majestic God because we have reflections of that majesty is us. God declares we have that kind of value. The price God was willing to pay includes the sacrifice of His Son.
I do not have the authority or the resources to set the value for human life. I must defer to one who has that right. If I profess that a Creator God exists, then I must accept what He says about life’s value to Him. The Bible helps me understand God’s words.
Matters of life and death are beyond my pay grade. They are also beyond the authority of the government, the Stock Exchange, the medical industry, or Amazon. Should Nikolas Cruz have received a death penalty sentence? Is the Russian Ukraine conflict justified? Who should make decisions about medically assisted suicides? These are points that I will not argue. All I can affirm is the value of life.
