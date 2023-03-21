The veto period is upon us, and numerous bills are now on the Governor's desk awaiting his action. The Governor has ten days to consider whether he will sign them, allow them to become law without his signature, or veto them. Your General Assembly has worked hard in this sort session to deliver meaningful legislation to the Governor protected by the veto override period. Any vetoed legislation will qualify for a legislative override when we return to Frankfort on March 29. Any additional bills fully passed during the final two days of the session will not qualify for a legislative override.
I am happy to say Senate Bill 144 was signed into law. This is the bill I introduced to protect and preserve our commonwealth's rich historic heritage. The Kentucky General Assembly has appropriated $3 million to the Kentucky Battlefield Preservation Fund for the preservation of historic Kentucky battlefield and Underground Railroad sites. This bill provides private nonprofit organizations to access matching funds from the Kentucky Battlefield Preservation Fund to preserve these historic sites.
Senate Bill 30, the consumer protection bill that would make it easier for you to cancel automatic renewals was delivered to the Governor on March 16. As of writing this legislative update, the Governor has not taken any action.
Significant Senate bills receiving final passage and delivered to the Governor include:
Senate Bill 4 is a measure to stand by Kentuckians facing high energy costs due to the federal regulations that have decimated Kentucky's coal industry. It prohibits the Kentucky Public Service Commission from authorizing the retirement of fossil fuel-fired power plants unless the utility can demonstrate it will replace the retired plant with a new electricity generating capacity that maintains or improves the grid's reliability.
Senate Bill 5 ensures parental engagement in decision-making regarding a student's access to sexually explicit materials that may be inappropriate or harmful to minors by providing parents with a complaint resolution process.
Senate Bill 141 included an agreement between counties and cities on the annexation issue.
Senate Bill 150 does several things, but notably it provides parents with the information they deserve to know regarding their child's mental health and services offered in school. It also protects minors from the irreparable harm of sterilizing and 'gender-affirming' surgery.
Several House bills made final passage this week are with the Governor for consideration, including:
House Bill 180 would require health benefit plans to cover biomarker testing for patients diagnosed with cancer and other diseases.
House Bill 249, or Kimber's Law, would make the intentional killing of a child under the age of 12 an aggravating circumstance. The measure is named after 3-year-old Kentuckian Kimber Collins, who was beaten to death in 2019. With the way statutes are currently written, the man who killed Kimber was not eligible to be sentenced to life without parole in Kentucky. Instead, the man received a 45-year sentence and will be eligible for parole after 20 years. I'm happy we will be able to right this wrong in state statute.
House Bill 594, which bans 'gray' machines, was signed into law. Gray machines are gaming machines with cash payouts operating in a gray area of state law. The original bill included an emergency clause, which would have made the legislation take effect as soon as it became law. However, House Bill 594 was amended to remove the clause and allow ample time for all to comply.
I certainly want to hear from you if you have any questions or comments about any public policy issue during the ongoing 2023 legislative session. You can contact me at 502-564-8100 or email me at Rick.Girdler@lrc.ky.gov.
Senator Rick Girdler, R-Somerset, represents the 15th Senate District, including Clinton, Cumberland, Pulaski, Russell, and Wayne Counties. Girdler is chair of the Senate Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection Committee and is vice chair of the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee. He also serves as Capital Projects and Bond Oversight co-chair. Additionally, Girdler is a member of the Senate Economic Development, Tourism, and Labor Committee; and the newly formed Senate Families and Children Committee.
