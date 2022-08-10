If I were a neophyte, a novice, a new convert to Christ, and I tuned in on the hype in the Christian arena of today, I would be at a spiritual nonplus.
We have so many voices waving the banner of Christianity; so many that are far from a true ambassadorship of the Christ of Christianity.
Christian Nationalism is an ideology that grips the nation, holds sway over the church, and the social and political agendas. Christianity Today defines Christian nationalism as a belief that America, as a nation, is defined by Christianity, and that government should take active steps to keep it that way.
Christian nationalism hijacks Christian imagery and uses the symbolism to represent their political agendas. The Jan 6 mob that assaulted the capital displayed Christian imagery amid the Trump/Pence 2020, Confederate flags, QAnon memorabilia, and Viking helmets; some carried signs, “Jesus Saves” and “Jesus 2020” banners, and the sacred cross of Christianity, The Christianity Today reported, in an August 6 article, as the protesters crowded onto the Capitol steps, a woman across the street sang “Peace in the name of Jesus. The blood of Jesus covering this place.”
Christian nationalism is not about the Christ of Christianity, it is a political ideology about American identity, Christianity Today asserts. It is not drawn from the Bible but draws political theory from secular philosophy and their own view of history.
The initiatives to rewrite American history, scrubbing the stain of atrocities from the pages and presenting an aseptic version, purportedly to shield today’s students from offense and guilt, is borne out of Christian Nationalist ideology. Their quest is for power, not Bible principles to shape the character of America.
It is difficult, if not impossible to distinguish Christian nationalist from Conservative Evangelicalism and the far-right conservative political ideology. Conservative evangelicals are moving in lockstep with the political agenda of the far right.
The consummation of Conservative Evangelicalism, the Christian nationalist and the far-right conservative political wing gave birth to election denialism. A cadre of election deniers are coursing across the nation to influence election officials, or they themselves are running for election to these sensitive positions.
Election deniers is a trite label that makes palpable the lunacy of these proponents. Dictionay.com defines a denier as 2) a person who refuses to accept the existence of truth, or validity of something despite evidence or general support for it. The plethora of evidence that the 2020 election was not fraudulent has no relevance to them. These mythomaniacs commandeer the reasoning of gullible Christian Americans; many of them hold elected offices.
Denier-influenced state legislatures are enacting voter reforms designed to fix an unbroken system. If the initiatives to set right a wrong and to ensure the integrity of the election process emanates from a lie, how just can the resultant reforms be. They will be imbued with the ideology of prevaricators, reminiscent of the days when America was great in the eyes of some. Is America, is the election process schlepping backwards toward the ‘guess the number of beans in the jar’ practice of the government of the people?
The Christianity that models the character of the Christ is first honest, is compassion, is not oppressive, not violent, and is concerned with justice, social justice, and equality. Christianity Today asserts that ‘American Christians in the past were exemplary in helping establish the American experiment, and many American Christians worked to end slavery and segregation and other evils. They did so because the believed that Christianity required them to work for justice.’
If Christians peddle this prevalent lie, we are not of Christ, but of the devil. He is the father of lies. (John 8:44) But here’s the rub: the true Bible believing church sits mum as the serpent of idolatry slithers through them unrecognized for who he is.
Jesus said in Luke 12:54—57, “ When you see a cloud rising in the west, right away you say, ‘A storm is coming,’ and so it does. (55) “ and when the south wind is blowing, you say,’ It’s going to be hot,’ and it is. (56) “hypocrites! You know how to interpret the appearance of the earth and the sky, but why don’t you know how to interpret this present time.? (57) “Why don’t you judge for yourselves what is right?”
