Weather Alert

...Snow Showers With Reduced Visibilities and Gusty Winds Possible Today... ...Several Cold Nights Ahead... Near a passing cold front from midday into the afternoon, snow showers are possible generally for locations near and north of a Stanton to Jackson to Pikeville line. Within any of these snow showers, reduced visibilities and gusts up to 30 mph are possible. Temperatures will average well below normal into early next week. Lows are expected to be in the teens to lower 20s for tonight and Sunday night. On Monday night, lows will be in the upper teens to mid 20s. Any sensitive outdoor vegetation will need to be protected.