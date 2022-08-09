Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially late. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially late. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.