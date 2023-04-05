First and foremost, as chair of the Senate Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection Committee, I offer my sincere condolences to the families, friends, and brothers and sisters in arms of the nine Ft. Campbell service members who perished in the helicopter crashes. There is no more noble service than those who answer the call of duty to serve their nation. These brave service members and all impacted by this tragedy are in my prayers. Thank you to all who serve.
Lawmakers returned to Frankfort on Wednesday following the 10-day veto period, in which Governor Andy Beshear was allowed time to consider all legislation that had reached his desk. The Governor vetoed 15 bills in total but, likely given it is an election year, allowed several to go into law without his support (signature).
First, I’m happy to say my Senate Bill 199 was delivered to the Governor’s desk on Thursday. The bill comes from a constituent who reached out to me with concerns, so I filed it and am glad it received strong support from my colleagues.
Senate Bill 199 updates criminal statutes in light of modern technology with tracking capabilities and establishes penalties for bad actors seeking to utilize tracking devices against, and without the consent, of others. It also criminalizes the use of tracking devices on vehicles without the knowledge and consent of the vehicle owner, lessee, authorized operator, or by someone restrained by a protective order to track the individual protected by the order. The bill provides some necessary exceptions. Finally, Senate Bill 199 classifies the unlawful use of a tracking device is a class A misdemeanor.
Several bills filed with the Kentucky Secretary of State’s office were measures the Governor had previously expressed criticism of publicly, or his past actions indicate his political disapproval of, such as:
· Senate Bill 4 prevents the retirement of fossil fuel-fired coal plants unless utility companies demonstrate that taking them offline will not harm Kentucky residents or increase their energy costs.
· Senate Bill 5 establishes a process by which parents can challenge questionable sexually explicit materials in their children’s schools.
The Governor exercised his constitutional authority to veto the following bills, which were added to the list of over 70 bills and resolutions he has vetoed but have been soundly overridden by the state House and Senate chambers since his inauguration.
The governor’s veto of Senate Bill 150 came as no surprise as he put his party’s politics over the people of Kentucky.
The bill aims to strengthen parental engagement and communication in their children’s education. It cleared the Senate with bipartisan support. The bill reinforces a positive atmosphere in the classroom and removes unnecessary distractions, such as social pressures mandating the use of ‘preferred pronouns’ in our schools. SB 150 provides expected privacy rights for restrooms, locker rooms and shower rooms that align with a child’s biological sex. Perhaps most importantly, Senate Bill 150 prohibits the use of chemical-altering drugs for minor children and ‘gender-affirming care’ that includes genital mutilation of minor children incapable of consenting to such irreparable life-altering decisions.
Senate Bill 107—ironically and contrary to the Governor’s rationale in his veto message saying the bill “politicizes the process” of hiring the commissioner of education—mitigates the Governor’s own inappropriate political influence.
Only hours after Governor Beshear was inaugurated on December 10, 2019, he dramatically politicized the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) by completely dissolving the Kentucky Board of Education, appointing Democrats to all eleven voting-member positions, and thereby immediately paving the way for removing the state’s education chief with no just cause, then hiring current KDE Commissioner Jason Glass.
Rather than creating “an unnecessary bureaucratic obstacle,” as asserted by Governor Beshear, Senate Bill 107 creates a necessary check and balance for what has sadly become nothing more than a political bureaucrat.
Senate Bill 126 was referred to in the Governor’s veto message as an ‘unconstitutional power grab.’ The bill is a clean-up to 2021’s House Bill 3 and sets the automated process and procedure in ensuring Kentucky residents have logistical recourse in redress of their grievances against state law, executive order, or administrative regulation by allowing for a change of venue to a court closer to where they live.
Kentucky courts hold that venue is ‘purely a legislative matter.’ The Franklin Circuit Court, where cases go by default, should not hold a monopoly on hearing challenges to the constitutionality of important legislative enactments.
Governor Beshear is incorrect in insisting Senate Bill 126 will ‘force Kentuckians to challenge the constitutionality of government actions in places where they do not live.’ The reality is that after the 2021 session, plaintiffs who justly challenged the constitutionality of his executive actions could finally redress their grievances in their home counties and courts. Before 2021’s House Bill 3, residents from 119 counties had to travel to Franklin County to challenge and seek redress from the courts. The Governor never came to the defense of those Kentuckians. Senate Bill 126 is simple, and automating processes in place should not cause the costs or delays the Governor imagines in his veto of the bills.
Several additional House and Senate bills were delivered to the Governor in the final two days of session. Unlike the aforementioned bills, the following will not qualify for a veto override. If vetoed, they will not become state law until at least after the 2024 Legislative Session. A couple notable bills were:
· Senate Bill 247 would create conditions for the continuity of education services and instruction for low-income, transient students, allowing students in first through third grades—on free or reduced lunch—to remain in the same school when changing residence within the same school district. The bill would require the school district to provide transportation to the school from the student’s new residence but authorize the superintendent to deny the transportation request if deemed impracticable.
· House Bill 288 will prohibit a public school district or public charter school from entering a non-disclosure agreement relating to misconduct involving a minor or student. It will also require school districts to conduct reference checks of new applicants. Applicants will be required to disclose if they are subject to allegations or investigations in the previous 12 months and consent to a reference check. Additionally, the bill will require all individuals employed by the school district to receive a state criminal background check every five years.
The 2023 session was a 30-day, non-budget session. Some bills were heard in legislative committees but ultimately did not make it over the finish line. Although some measures were not enacted, it is not to say they nor their advocate’s efforts are in vain. Beginning in June, we will enter the 2023 Interim period where more in-depth policy discussions will continue in anticipation of next year’s 60-day legislative session.
I encourage you to stay engaged in the legislative process. You can find a listing of all enacted bills and those pending with the Governor by visiting legislature.ky.gov. You can find archived legislative coverage at KET.org/legislature/archives.
I certainly want to hear from you if you have any questions or comments about any public policy issue from the 2023 legislative session. You can contact me at 502-564-8100 or email me at Rick.Girdler@lrc.ky.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.