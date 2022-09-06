Labor Day is not just a Monday off of work. Instead, Labor Day is a reminder and celebration of contributions made by hardworking American people. Our economy depends equally on the American entrepreneurial spirit, as well as those who work to manufacture goods and deliver services.
The first Labor Day demonstrations began in the late 1800s with workers growing tired of the child labor, the twelve hour work days, and unsafe working conditions. After the first Labor Day Parade where 10,000 workers took unpaid time off to march in New York City, Grover Cleveland would legalize Labor Day in 1894.
With Labor Day providing an opportunity to celebrate those in our workforce, we should remember the sacrifice workers made in the 19th and 20th centuries Workers went against the grain to fight for fair and just treatment in the workplace, which sometimes resulted in losing their jobs or even their lives. Our state and our country at large is built upon the labor of our men and women.
I understand the stress our current national economy may bring to you and your family. Too many of us are sitting at our kitchen table, trying to figure out how we are going to afford to meet basic needs as national indicators show grocery costs have soared 13%, utilities are up more than 6%, and gas prices are still volatile after more than doubling this spring and summer. This is why I proudly supported a tax reform package that will eventually eliminate the state income tax to leave more money in the pockets of the hardworking men and women of Kentucky. This money belongs to you, not the state. You should be deciding how to spend it, whether that be investing for retirement, starting a college fund for your children, creating an emergency fund, or even as simple as planning your dream vacation or dream home.
As a result of HB 8, the first tax cut will decrease the personal income tax from 5% to 4.5% in January of 2023 with another half a percent decrease on track to take place in early 2024. We recognize that you cannot build a strong economy when you penalize productivity, so we are shifting the tax burden so that more people can pay less.
The workforce of Kentucky has provided the legislature with funds to help us get through the pandemic, respond to disasters, fix roads and bridges, and many more. As your legislator, I know my role is to act as a steward of this money, which means we spend what we must to provide necessary services, but not a dollar more. On this Labor Day, I extend a thank you for all of the work you do. At the end of the day, we legislators work for you and we hope to make you proud.
As always, I hope you will feel free to contact me with any questions or issues. I can be reached here at home anytime or through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. Please feel free to email me at shane.baker@lrc.ky.gov
