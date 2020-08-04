The Orlando Magic’s Jonathan Isaac made headlines over the weekend.
While other Black players in the NBA “bubble” have chosen to wear Black Lives Matter T-shirts and kneel during the playing of the national anthem, Isaac — an ordained minister — went another route. He became the first player in the league NOT to kneel and NOT to wear a BLM shirt.
Isaac said he felt kneeling or wearing a “Black Lives Matter” T-shirt didn’t go “hand-in-hand with supporting Black lives.”
His decision, simply, was based on his faith.
“I believe that for myself, my life has been supported by gospel, Jesus Christ, and everyone is made in the image of God and that we all forge through God’s glory,” Isaac said.
Tragically, Isaac suffered a torn ACL in his left knee on Sunday and will be lost to the Magic for the remainder of the season. Isaac had an unrelated knee injury in January, but the pandemic delay actually gave the former Florida State standout the opportunity to work his way into playing shape and come back for the conclusion of what has been a very strange NBA season.
While Isaac’s decision to stand for the anthem was well-received and respected by his Orlando teammates, several outsiders have been critical.
And some people have been downright cruel.
On “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” on Monday, Le Batard and his co-hosts put a question “on the poll” — something they do constantly, meaning they run a poll on Twitter.
“Is it funny the guy who refused to kneel immediately blew out his knee?” they asked.
The poll question came just hours after Isaac lay writhing on the floor in agony, clutching his left knee.
It’s an image that’s in no way, shape or form funny — and if you’ve ever seen an athlete suffer a painful knee injury that changes the course of their athletic career, I think you would agree.
Le Batard has since apologized for the insensitive poll question and has removed it from Twitter, but it’s still very disappointing that anyone in media would be so disrespectful to a decent young man who had worked so hard to get back on the court and represent his team.
No, it’s not funny that Isaac was injured — and that would be the case whether he opted to kneel with his teammates or not.
Isaac has his reasons for bucking the trend and standing for the anthem. We might not understand them or agree with them 100 percent, but it’s his choice.
Much of the division in our nation can be traced directly to people not respecting the opinions and choices of their friends and neighbors.
If a player wants to kneel to make a statement on racial inequality, don’t criticize him.
If he chooses to stand for the national anthem proudly, that’s great, too.
If you want to support the Black Lives Matter movement, fantastic.
If you want to attend a rally supporting law enforcement, that’s OK, too.
As a matter of fact, there’s no season why you can’t support both BLM and law enforcement.
How’s that for a novel concept? Sometimes you don’t have to choose sides — especially when there’s an opportunity to learn from one another.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jnealCJ.
