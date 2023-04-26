We live in a world where relativism governs our perspectives. Relativism, defined in the Merriam-Webster dictionary is a theory that knowledge is relative to the limited nature of the mind and the conditions of knowing; a view that ethical truths depend on the individuals and groups holding them.
The definition is subject to change depending on persons, circumstances, and application – social, religious, or political. Ideological perspective provides the lens through which social concepts, religious beliefs, and political campaign platforms are shaped. Instead of embracing inclusion, an anti-culture has evolved as the preferred path to popularity and power.
Diversity, wokeness, and Critical Race Theory (CRT) are three ideas purported to encourage inclusion, awareness of social injustice and recognition of systemic problems in all agencies and institutions of America; these have been weaponized in the anti-cultures of the economic, social, educational, and political arenas.
Weaponization distorts the meanings for purposes of maintaining social position and political gain.
Each, in its original form, was intended to promote a better, more informed, and unified nation, rather fear mongering, and distortions to manipulate their meanings have been employed to retain the positions of power; this power is used to oppress. None are held accountable, those in power wink at the shenanigans of each other.
“If you see oppression of the poor and perversion of justice and righteousness in the province, don’t be astonished at the situation, because one official protects another official, and higher officials protect them.” (Ecclesiastes 5:8)
Politics as usual: The January 6 Committee investigations, Speaker McCarthy handing over exclusive access to the hours of recorded committee meetings to Tucker Carlson of the Fox network are exemplar.
Diversity was purposed to recognize the value and uniqueness of everyone in the workplace and in our communities. Diversity in the workplace enhances creativity, promotes better decision making because of the broader perspectives, fosters cohesion, growth, and social justice. Some in positions of authority suggest removing policies, platforms, and programs for diversity in the workplace.
Woke is a term that originated in African American vernacular. It represented an awareness of social injustice. Woke is dictionary defined as being aware of and actively attentive to the important facts and issues of social and racial justice. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is the poster boy of the anti-wokeness movement. “Florida is the state where ‘woke’ goes to die he said. We cannot expect issues of social justice and equality to be championed in the Sunshine State.
Through the myopic lens of the anti-culture, the DeSantis definition of woke is, ‘the belief there are systemic injustices in American society and the need to address them.’ An accurate observation but it is used by the adroit deceiver to the detriment of social justice. DeSantis vows in his election night victory speech, “We reject woke ideology, we will never surrender to the woke agenda.”
The champion bogeyman of relativism is CRT. Critical Race Theory evolved out of the study of civil rights cases wherein the attorneys begin to look at the patterns of discrimination inherent in America’s institutions, government, and policies. This data was used to understand racial inequities and systemic policies that undergird social injustice. This conceptual framework was applied to all segment of America. The concept and theory are primarily taught in colleges, particularly law schools. It is not taught in K-12 curriculum. The introduction of CRT into any conversation about school curricula destroys any hope of continuing rational dialogue. It is painted with the broad brush of fear.
Henry Louis Gates and Evelyn Brooks Higginbottom, noted scholars of Africa American history, along with HBCU departments of African American Studies poured their collective academic energies into developing an Advance Placement African American Studies curricula for high schools. Several schools successfully implemented the polit course. Florida legislators labelled the course “CRT” and rejected the course for their schools.
Failure to teach all our history, the good, the bad, and the ugly will lay the foundation for the normalization of the polarized America we are now experiencing. Lies, and distortions of facts become the norm, high level officials will continue to wink at the oppression of the poor and the marginalized.
Rev. Norman Franklin is the Gen. Principal of Best Life Coaching LLC, and Assoc. Pastor of the Church Without Walls Global.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.